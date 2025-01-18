 Days of Trump, Days of Rage!

In a few days Trump a convicted felon will be sworn in as president, a clear reminder you can always get away with evil. Trump once said he could shoot someone dead on 5th Avenue and nothing will happen. He has proven that right. American politics isn’t about morals, its about right wing nationalism.

I must say I don’t agree with all the wokeish values of the democrats as I uphold my African values. My argument has always been that the democrats actually provide prosperity for the middle class, even if Trump claims there was inflation; the statistics did show that the inflation reduction act helped in reducing inflation.

I was recently at the Carter Centre to see his body lying in repose and I read about the great work he did on Panama, but we have a Trump that wants to build an American empire. He wants Greenland, Panama, Canada, and he wants everything. These are vestiges of a nationalistic narcissism. I must say my fear is profound as Hitler also started that way with a spin doctor called Gobbels. In the case of Trump he has Elon Musk that controls a better part of the world media on X.

My fears for a Trump presidency is akin to the fears Europe had about Hitler. I envisage that if Trump doesn’t start a war he would have encouraged more war mongers at the end of the tenure. I hope democratic institutions in America will put up checks and balances to curb his overreaching powers.

Another part of my concern will be domestic racial violence in America, and the division that will emerge from a Trump presidency. We remember how the proud boys were emboldened under Trump 1.0. America will be in for many more street fights.

In all I will advise world leaders to be firm with Trump. Like Churchill said about Hitler you cannot keep giving crocodile meat and don’t expect it to eat you some day. World leaders must stand firm and not just accept any bullying tactics from Trump.

I just hope this curated hate in the world as emboldened by Trump will end some day.

Rufai Oseni, rufaioseni@gmail.com