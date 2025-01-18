Brentford Awaits Liverpool as Title Pressure Builds

Premier League leaders Liverpool will visit the Gtech Community Stadium today, aware that anything less than a win against Brentford could intensify the pressure in the race for the title.

Arne Slot’s side began the season in spectacular form, opening a nine-point lead at the top of the table. However, a recent slump has seen them claim just three victories in their last seven league outings. Their draw against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday reduced their lead to four points, following Arsenal’s win over Tottenham Hotspur.

While Liverpool have played one game fewer than their title rivals, the trip to Brentford presents a significant test of their resolve. Catch the action live on GOtv Channel 65 at 4 pm today.

Later today, Arsenal will host Aston Villa at 6:30 pm, live on GOtv Channel 65. Villa, managed by former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, were the last away team to claim a league win at the Emirates Stadium.

The rest of the Week 22 fixtures include Newcastle taking on Bournemouth, West Ham hosting Crystal Palace, Leicester facing Fulham, Nottingham Forest battling Southampton, and Everton clashing with Tottenham.

Tomorrow, Manchester United welcome Brighton to Old Trafford, while Manchester City travel to Ipswich. Week 22 concludes on Monday as Chelsea host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge, live on GOtv Channel 65 at 9 pm.

GOtv subscribers can take advantage of the Step-Up offer to enjoy more football action across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Champions League, and Europa League matches. Customers on the Jolli package who upgrade to Max will be automatically upgraded to Supa, while those upgrading to Supa will gain access to Supa Plus at no extra cost. The offer is available until March 31.