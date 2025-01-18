BMW Group Maintains BEV Growth Path in 2024 Challenging Market Situation 

Bennett Oghifo

The BMW Group has said it managed to continue its growth path in 2024, delivering a total of 426.594 fully-electric vehicles to customers and achieving BEV-sales growth of +13.5%.

Both BMW and MINI brands posted double-digit BEV growth, with 368,523 (+11.6%) and 56,181 (+24.3%) fully-electric vehicles delivered to customers, respectively. The Rolls-Royce brand also recorded significant growth with 1.890 BEV vehicles delivered (+479.6%). The BMW brand managed to increase deliveries across all vehicle drivetrains in all sales regions outside of China.

“The BMW Group is maintaining its growth trajectory for fully-electric vehicles amid challenging market conditions. This is reflected in both the significant sales growth for fully-electric vehicles and the clear rise in new BEV orders in Europe,” said Jochen Goller, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales. “We are confident we can maintain our BEV sales growth in 2025 with our strong and expanded product line-up,” Goller continued.

While BMW Group deliveries for the first half of 2024 were in line with the previous year, sales performance in the second half of the year was impacted by delivery stops in connection with the Integrated Brake System (IBS), as well as subdued demand in China. The BMW Group therefore adjusted its sales guidance for the full year. With a total of 2,450,804 vehicles delivered to customers in 2024, the BMW Group achieved this new sales target. Electrified vehicles represented 24.2% of total BMW Group sales in 2024, with 593,215 units delivered to customers. Fully-electric vehicles accounted for 17.4% of total sales.

The BMW brand delivered 2,200,177 vehicles to customers in the full year 2024 (-2.3%). With its attractive product portfolio across all technologies, the brand maintained its position as the global leader in its segment. In the Europe region, the BMW brand expanded its market share, registering double-digit sales growth in Italy, France and the UK. The BMW brand also posted sales growth in the US. In Germany, despite a declining market for fully-electric vehicles, BMW saw growth in new BEV registrations.

With a total of 206,582 vehicles delivered to customers in 2024, M GmbH sales grew by +2.1%, reaching a new all-time high. The MINI brand, which updated its entire product range last year, sold 244,915 units worldwide (-17.1%). In the fourth quarter, the brand almost doubled its BEV sales year-on-year, with 29,698 fully-electric vehicles sold. The Rolls-Royce brand delivered 5,712 units to customers

(-5.3%) in the full year. During the same period, BMW Motorrad sold 210.408 motorcycles and scooters (+0.6%) and thus achieved another record year.