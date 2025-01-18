  • Saturday, 18th January, 2025

Arsenal Host Aston Villa in Premier League Showdown on Showmax

Sport | 1 hour ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's first goal with William Saliba and Jurrien Timber during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on November 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's first goal with William Saliba and Jurrien Timber during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on November 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal continues their push for the Premier League title today when they host Aston Villa at the Emirates airing live on Showmax. Fresh from a 2-1 victory over rivals Tottenham, the Gunners are in second place and eager to close the gap on league leaders Liverpool.

Aston Villa arrive on the back of a gritty 1-0 win against Everton. While their season has been inconsistent, Unai Emery’s men will aim to disrupt Arsenal’s momentum and secure a vital win.

Liverpool, who sit comfortably at the top, face Brentford in a tricky away fixture. Both teams were held to midweek draws—Liverpool by Nottingham Forest (1-1) and Brentford by Manchester United (2-2). The game is also available for live streaming. Fans can stream the Reds’ bid to extend their lead live on Showmax for just 3,200 naira monthly.

Tomorrow, Manchester United host Brighton after finally breaking their losing streak with a 3-1 win over Southampton.

Chelsea, winless in five games, face Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Monday. Their latest disappointment was a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, leaving them fifth on the table

Tottenham’s woes continue as they travel to Everton, desperate to end a five-game winless run. Ange Postecoglou’s side sits in 15th, and anything short of victory will deepen their struggles.

Elsewhere, Newcastle host Bournemouth, hoping to extend their impressive form to seven straight wins, while Manchester City visit Ipswich in what could be a routine win for Pep Guardiola’s men after their disappointing draw against Brentford in midweek.

Catch all the Premier League matches live on Showmax. Sign up for the Showmax Premier League mobile plan for just N3,200 at www.showmax.com.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.