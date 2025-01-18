Arsenal Host Aston Villa in Premier League Showdown on Showmax

Arsenal continues their push for the Premier League title today when they host Aston Villa at the Emirates airing live on Showmax. Fresh from a 2-1 victory over rivals Tottenham, the Gunners are in second place and eager to close the gap on league leaders Liverpool.

Aston Villa arrive on the back of a gritty 1-0 win against Everton. While their season has been inconsistent, Unai Emery’s men will aim to disrupt Arsenal’s momentum and secure a vital win.

Liverpool, who sit comfortably at the top, face Brentford in a tricky away fixture. Both teams were held to midweek draws—Liverpool by Nottingham Forest (1-1) and Brentford by Manchester United (2-2). The game is also available for live streaming. Fans can stream the Reds’ bid to extend their lead live on Showmax for just 3,200 naira monthly.

Tomorrow, Manchester United host Brighton after finally breaking their losing streak with a 3-1 win over Southampton.

Chelsea, winless in five games, face Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Monday. Their latest disappointment was a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, leaving them fifth on the table

Tottenham’s woes continue as they travel to Everton, desperate to end a five-game winless run. Ange Postecoglou’s side sits in 15th, and anything short of victory will deepen their struggles.

Elsewhere, Newcastle host Bournemouth, hoping to extend their impressive form to seven straight wins, while Manchester City visit Ipswich in what could be a routine win for Pep Guardiola’s men after their disappointing draw against Brentford in midweek.

Catch all the Premier League matches live on Showmax. Sign up for the Showmax Premier League mobile plan for just N3,200 at www.showmax.com.