Ahead of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, Zimbabwe Coach Warns of New Super Eagles’ Threat

Zimbabwe coach, Michael Nees, says he expects Nigeria’s Super Eagles to play with renewed ferocity when the 2026 World Cup qualifiers resume in March.

Both nations have struggled in Group C, with Nigeria sitting on three points and Zimbabwe on two after four rounds of matches. The two sides are yet to record a win, leaving them rooted at the bottom of the standings.

For Zimbabwe, this scenario is not unusual, as the Warriors have never reached the FIFA World Cup finals.

However, Nigeria’s predicament is startling. The Super Eagles, three-time African champions, boast six World Cup appearances, with their debut dating back over three decades. In a bid to turn the tide, Nigeria appointed Malian coach, Eric Chelle, to lead their talented squad, featuring stars like Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Boniface and Victor Osimhen.

The Super Eagles are set to face group leaders Rwanda and bottom-placed Zimbabwe in crucial matches next.

Zimbabwe coach Nees is wary of the threat posed by a Nigerian side desperate to revive their campaign.

“Nigeria is a wounded lion and therefore very dangerous. Their potential far exceeds their current position in the group. When you look at African footballers, Nigeria remains one of the top teams,” Nees told CAFonline.

“We have a challenge, but we take it step by step, match by match, and even training by training. There are so many variables in football, and we’ll approach it wisely,” the German tactician added.

Nigeria and Zimbabwe’s first meeting during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers ended in a 1-1 draw, with Kelechi Iheanacho salvaging a point for the Super Eagles. That result marked only the second time Zimbabwe avoided defeat to Nigeria in six meetings.

The Super Eagles had won their first four encounters, including a commanding 5-1 triumph in 2005 during World Cup qualifiers.