5 Things We Look Forward to at Tyla’s Concert on Showmax

For the first time, Showmax will debut its live-streaming entertainment event with the homecoming music concert of South African Grammy-winning ‘Popiano’ artist Tyla. The concert, which will take place tonight at the SunBet Arena, Pretoria, will be streamed across 44 African countries, allowing her fans across the continent to watch Tyla’s performance live. With excitement building, here are five things we can’t wait to see at the concert:

Back-to-back Hits

Tyla has taken the world by storm with her chart-topping hits like ‘Water’ and ‘Getting Late.’ These tracks have become anthems for her fans, with ‘Water’ dominating streaming platforms. Her live performances in Johannesburg and Cape Town in 2024 left fans hooked and wanting more, and we expect the same tonight. With a setlist full of her biggest hits, we’re looking forward to seeing how Tyla will bring her trademark energy to the SunBet Arena stage.

Iconic Amapiano Dance Moves

Have you tried mastering Tyla’s famous ‘Water’ dance moves? You are not alone. Tyla’s choreography has become one of the highlights of her live performances, making her concerts unforgettable. Her ability to mix beats with her own signature moves has turned every performance into a dance party. We are eager to see her fresh new routines and smooth choreography at the SunBet Arena.

Surprise Guest Appearances

Surprise! Surprise! Don’t we all love those cameo appearances of our favourite artists at music concerts? We definitely do! And with Tyla, who has built a reputation for collaborating with some of the biggest names in the music industry, both locally and internationally, we hope to see surprise guest appearances with Tony Duardo, Optimist and Maestro.

Unstoppable Crowd Energy

If there is anything we are so sure that will happen at the concert tonight, it’s that the SunBet Arena would be electrifying. Why? Because Tyla has proven over time that she has the Midas Touch when it comes to drawing the crowd in, creating a wave of excitement for her concerts. If her music sounds incredible on your playlist, wait until you are in the middle of fans screaming every lyric back at her. No doubt, we are expecting to see the crowd go wild with the singalong sessions, especially as she drops the first note of her chart-topping hits like ‘Water.’

Daring Fashion Moments

We love the barely-there fashion Tyla brings to the stage—skirts that are just a few inches shy of being actual skirts, and tops that are more like works of art than pieces of clothing. Her outfits are daring and bold, playing with the line between edgy and chic. Big ups to Tyla’s stylist, Katie Qian, who plays a huge part in curating her look which defines Tyla’s standout fashion moments.

Whether you are part of the roaring crowd in Pretoria or streaming it live on Showmax, be assured that Tyla’s concert will be a night to remember.