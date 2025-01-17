Wike Revokes Maitama II Lands Allocated to Tajudeen, Uzodimma, Diri, Dabiri-Erewa, Ayade

•Onnoghen, Onyejeocha, Salihu, Atunwa, Enoh also affected

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has withdrawn the Rights of Occupancy to plots of land in Maitama ll, Abuja, allocated to Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abass Tajudeen, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State, and a former governor of Cross River State, Senator Ben Ayade, for contravening their obligations regarding the payment of their Certificates of Occupancy (C of O).

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) announced the revocation via a public advertisement placed in some national newspapers on Thursday, according to the provisions of Section 28 of the Land Use Act of 1978, which obligated all title holders to settle all bills.

The notice on the Maitama ll, Cadastral Zone A10, that involved 568 individuals and organisations also named as defaulters the Chairman/ CEO, Nigerian in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, former lawmaker and beauty queen, Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu, wife of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mrs. Regina Akume, and a serving Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, John Owan A. Enoh.

The withdrawal of their allocation followed failure to pay their outstanding bills after the expiration of the grace of January 3, 2025 granted by Wike.