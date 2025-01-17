  • Friday, 17th January, 2025

Tinubu Mourns Ex-Lagos Head of Service, Sunny Ajose

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his deepest sympathy and condolences to the Lagos State Government and the All Progressives Congress over the death of Chief Akinsanya Sunny Ajose, an elder statesman and former head of service.

Chief Ajose died early Thursday, January 16, 2025, aged 78. The President, in a release issued on Thursday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commiserated, particularly with the people of Badagry.

He described the late Ajose as a statesman, party loyalist and committed APC apex leader in Badagry who was also a unifying force in Lagos State.

Recalling his relationship with Chief Ajose as the head of service during his time as governor, President Tinubu underscored Ajose’s commitment to reforming the service.

According to the President: “He was an astute administrator and dogged civil servant. When I appointed him the head of service, he became a rallying point. He had a considerable influence on the workers. He was pivotal in getting the civil service behind our policies and initiatives.

“Even after his tenure as head of service, we remained very close because of his leadership qualities and because he was an important partner in development”.

President Tinubu said Pa Ajose made immense contributions to developing not only his Badagry Constituency but also the entire state.

He added that it was a mark of recognition of his important role that he was the sole representative from Badagry in the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council.

While commiserating with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the government, and the people of the state, the president prayed for strength and support for Ajose’s family and eternal rest for Pa Ajose’s soul.

