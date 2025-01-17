Tinubu Eulogises Chief Bisi Akande at 86

•Says he’s true progressive, committed Awoist who has contributed immensely to nation’s democracy, development

•He’s a true democrat, declares Sanwo-Olu

•Celebrant rallies support for president’s policies aimed to liberate Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, paid tribute to elder statesman, administrator, and first National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, as he turned 86.

Akande was Secretary to the Government of Old Oyo State and later Deputy Governor. He then served as Governor of Osun State from 1999 to 2003, and Interim National Chairman of APC.

He is currently Chairman of the Governing Board of Nigeria’s premier University of Ibadan.

The president, in a release by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Akande as a truly progressive and committed Awoist, who had made tremendous contributions to Nigeria’s democracy, nation-building, and development.

He said selfless service had been Akande’s watchword since he entered politics.

Underscoring Akande’s contributions to APC, Tinubu commended the former governor for his pioneering efforts, which were pivotal to the party’s victory in the 2015 and subsequent elections.

Tinubu stated that Akande had been a close ally and partner in establishing progressive good governance in the country.

He particularly recalled their days in the pro-democracy group, National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), during the struggle to restore democracy in the country, praising Akande for his leadership, direction, integrity and wisdom.

The president said Akande’s 86th birthday offered him (Tinubu) a veritable opportunity to thank the pioneer APC chairman again for his support and wise counsel in his political journey and rise to the presidency of Nigeria.

Tinubu wished Akande more grace and strength as he made invaluable contributions to the country and impacted the younger generation.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, also praised Akande’s commitment, dedication, and contributions to politics and governance in Nigeria in the last four decades.

Sanwo-Olu, who is Chairman of South-West Governors Forum, described Akande as a true democrat, seasoned administrator, quintessential leader, and highly revered statesman, who had held several public offices with passion, integrity and honesty.

The governor stated, “Chief Bisi Akande is a revered statesman, a respected political figure and an advocate of good governance, who has made significant contributions to Nigerian politics and governance.

“Baba Akande’s dedication to public service, commitment to democracy and the rule of law, unwavering integrity and honesty have set a remarkable example for current and future public servants, particularly in the South-west.

“As Chief Bisi Akande clocks 86 today, I wish him good health and pray that God will grant him the grace and strength to celebrate more impactful years. We look forward to benefiting further from his wisdom and exemplary leadership.”

Speaking at his home in Ila-Orangun, Osun State, Akande, who celebrated his 86th birthday with children and secondary school students, rallied support for the policies of Tinubu, which he claimed were to liberate the country.

He described Tinubu’s economic reforms as child of necessity deliberately designed to eradicate bad governance and liberate Nigeria and Nigerians from the shackles of political brigandage, retrogression and bad leadership that characterised past administrations in the country.

Akande stated that the policies were genuinely tailored to rebirth and reset the country to the path of greatness, renaissance, sustainable growth and development as envisaged by its founding fathers.

He stated, “The All Progressives Congress under former President Buhari did eight years and now under President Bola Tinubu is doing it for the second year, the goal is to correct the bad governance that has been established over the years, so Nigeria can get back on track.

“Nigerians should appreciate, though we are not there yet and every individual’s pride should be rooted in honesty. We must strive to be honest with our country, avoid fraud, and do things the right way, so Nigeria can move forward.

“President Bola Tinubu’s policy aims to liberate Nigeria from its current challenges and set the nation on a path to prosperity. In a few years, we’ll see the positive impact of his policies.”