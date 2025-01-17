PSC Elevates AIG Lawal to DIG

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC), has approved the appointment of AIG in-charge of Border Patrol, Force Headquarters, Abuja AIG Banji Lawal, as a substantive Deputy Inspector General of Police representing the South West Geopolitical Zone.

A statement by Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani said the newly promoted DIG takes over from DIG Sylvester Alabi who represented the zone and retired on the 31st of December 2024.

Alabi was DIG incharge of Force Criminal Investigation Department.

DIG Lawal is a former Commandant Police Training College, Ikeja, Lagos; Assistant Commissioner Operations, Ekiti State Command, Abia and Edo States Command.

He later became Area Commander Uyo, Deputy Commissioner Operations, Nasarawa State, Deputy Commissioner Operations, Akwa Ibom State and Deputy Commissioner Finance and Admin, ICT Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He was also Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Registrar, Central Criminal Registry (CCR) Force Headquarters Annex, Alagbon close, Ikoyi, DCP Finance and Administration, Benue state; Deputy Commandant, Police Academy, Wudil Kano and CP General Investigation, Force CID.

The new DIG appeared before the Commission during its Extraordinary Meeting on Friday.

He went through written and oral examinations where he particularly commended the Community Policing programme of the Nigeria Police Force which he said is succeeding and has achieved a lot so far.

The Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd congratulated him on his elevation and charged him to make himself relevant in the police management team.