NWAPDI Unveil Plans for Women Farmers Empowerment

2024 was a transformative year for Nigerian Women for Agricultural Progressive and Development Initiative (NWAPDI) and this was recorded through strategic partnerships, impactful training programs, and robust advocacy efforts. The organization significantly advanced its mission of empowering women and youth in agriculture and these achievements have laid a strong foundation for sustained growth and development in the years to come.

NWAPDI President, Omolara Svenson, pointed out that, “Building on the successes of 2024, NWAPDI aims to lead the transformation of Nigerian agriculture through empowerment, innovation, and sustainability. The focus for 2025 is to expand technological adoption, enhance youth engagement, and foster collaborative partnerships that deliver measurable impact.”

Key Initiatives for 2025 includes Digital Agriculture Expansion, AgriCert Escrow System Rollout, Youth in Agriculture Empowerment, Sustainability and Climate Action as well as Health and Digital Inclusion. Svensson also made clear that the initiative’s goal extends beyond farming techniques as it is designed to empower women and youths to become agricultural entrepreneurs, driving economic growth for themselves and the country.

Swenson noted that, “FarmAssure is an advanced enterprise resource planning (ERP) system tailored for agriculture. It empowers farmers with tools for precision agriculture, real-time crop management, and operational efficiency. By integrating AI, IoT, and blockchain technologies, FarmAssure streamlines farm operations, supply chain logistics, and financial planning, enabling sustainable and productive farming practices.

“AgriCert is a blockchain-enabled framework designed to ensure transparency and trust in agricultural trade. Acting as an escrow manager, it secures financial transactions between buyers and suppliers. AgriCert also enhances supply chain traceability, compliance with international trade standards, and access to global markets for NWAPDI farmers, making it a cornerstone for secure transactions and equitable agricultural commerce.”