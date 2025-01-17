NPFL: Shooting Stars Declare Readiness for Second Stanza

The Chairman of Shooting Stars Football Club, Hon. Babatunde Olaniyan, has expressed strong confidence in the team’s readiness for the second half of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

In an interview with BCOS TV’s Sports Update programme, Olaniyan stressed that the club is actively strengthening its squad during the current transfer window, having already secured five of the seven new signings they had anticipated.

He noted, “We are expecting nothing less than seven players, and we’ve already brought in five. With Utin called up to the CHAN team, we are also seeking a replacement for that position.”

The Chairman also highlighted that the club’s financial situation has significantly improved, putting them in a strong position to pursue their goal of winning the league.

“Our vision is to win the league, and every team faces its challenges. However, we will do everything within our power to push forward, and we remain hopeful for a stronger second half of the season,” he said.

Shooting Stars finished the first half of the season with 33 points from 19 matches and will resume their campaign with an away fixture against Kwara United in Ilorin.

With renewed optimism and a bolstered squad, Shooting Stars are primed to make a serious title push in the second half of the NPFL season.