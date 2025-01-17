N’Forest Target Congolese Striker as Awoniyi’s Replacement

English Premier League high-flyers Nottingham Forest are eyeing Congolese striker, Yoanne Wissa, as a possible replacement for Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, who has been tipped to switch to West Ham this January transfer window.

Awoniyi’s future has been in question in recent months since he lost his starting shirt at Nottingham Forest to New Zealand striker Chris Wood. The Nigerian striker has struggled with injuries since joining the Tricky Trees three seasons ago, allowing Wood to take over his position.

According to Forest Transfer Hub, the club wants to sign Congolese striker Wissa from Brentford to add some bite to their attack. Wissa has been prolific for Brentford this season, contributing 11 goals and two assists in the Premier League.

Awoniyi has been restricted to 16 appearances in the ongoing season, but just two were starts. The 27-year-old striker scored his first goal of the season this month in a 3-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Due to his lack of game time, there have been talks that the Nigerian could leave City Ground this January. Premier League side West Ham has emerged as a possible destination, as they are searching for a prolific goal scorer to aid their resurgence after a poor start to the campaign.

Forest appears willing to let the Nigerian striker leave if they can get a decent offer. The Tricky Trees are also moving to get a replacement just in case Awoniyi leaves.

This is not the first time Nottingham Forest have been linked to Wissa, though. They were linked last summer, but Brentford were adamant about letting him leave. This time, however, Wissa could be tempted to make the move due to Nottingham Forest’s impressive form this season.

Nonetheless, the deal is dependent on Awoniyi’s decision. If he decides to stay at Nottingham Forest, it is unlikely that they will push for the Wissa move. But if Awoniyi’s game time does not increase by the end of the campaign, he may opt for a new club.