Leadership Crisis: A’Court Orders PDP to Maintain Status Quo, Adjourns Till Jan 27

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Temporary relief came the way of the embattled National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, as the Court of Appeal, yesterday, in Abuja, directed the parties to maintain status quo.

It, therefore, adjourned the suit to January 27, 2025, to discuss the application for the stay of the judgement delivered by the Court of Appeal in Enugu on December 20 2024.

According to a certified true copy of the judgement signed by Josephine Ekperobe, Esq, the court said, ”It is hereby ordered that the motion for stay of execution is adjoined to the 27th day of January, 2025 for hearing.”

The motion for the stay of execution was filed January 2 2025

Anyanwu was asking for an order of injunction restraining the first respondent, Emmanuel Aniagu, his agents or privies of whatever described to be restrained from enforcing or giving effects to the judgement of the court of appeal delivered on December 20th 2024, pending the hearing and determination of the appeal filed at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The Court of Appeal order stated that all parties must maintain status quo ante bellum

The first respondent in the suit was Emmanuel Ahigwu, who went to court of appeal against Anyanwu

The order was given on January 13, 2025 by Justice Mamam Akawu Barka of the Court of Appeal in Abuja. The certified true copy sighted by THISDAY was signed on January 16, 2025.

But Anyanwu has since January 13 commenced work. He was at the office since 10.52 am on Monday, where he was received to his office by the staff of the PDP national secretariat.