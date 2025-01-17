Lagos-Calabar  Highway: Concerns Raised Over Okun Ajah Demolitions

Mary Nnah

A recent demolition exercise in the Okun Ajah area of Lagos State has raised concerns among residents and stakeholders, following allegations that the exercise may have contravened a court directive to maintain the status quo. Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court in Lagos had explicitly ordered all parties involved to refrain from any actions that could prejudice the outcome of the case.

“I will enjoin parties to respect the court processes and not engage in any acts capable of foisting a fait accompli on the court or rendering the outcome of the case nugatory,” Justice Aluko had warned.

According to a statement signed by one of the stakeholders in the investment scheme, Femi Adekoya, and made available to THISDAY yesterday, the demolition is part of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway diversion project, which has been marred by controversy.

The original 2006 gazetted alignment was deviated, putting the investments and property rights of residents at risk. WinHomes Global Estate, one of the affected parties, had secured all necessary documents and approvals from the Lagos State Government before construction.

The plaintiffs, led by Managing Director Stella Okengwu, have condemned the demolition and demanded adherence to the original alignment. Their counsel, Bolanle Olugbani, had filed an ex parte application seeking to preserve the subject matter of the litigation.

Adekoya noted in the release that despite the court’s directive, the Federal Ministry of Works has pressed on with the demolitions, leaving hundreds of houses in ruins.

The case, he said, is set to come up for hearing in March, but the actions of the Ministry have already raised concerns about the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law.

As the affected residents struggle to come to terms with the destruction of their homes, Adekoya expressed that the Federal Ministry of Works must be held accountable for its actions. The people of Okun Ajah believe they deserve justice, and it’s time for the government to respect the rule of law.

The demolition exercise, he said, has not only left residents without homes but has also raised questions about the government’s handling of the project. Many have expressed concerns about the lack of transparency and communication from the government regarding the project’s plans and timelines.

Furthermore, the demolition has also sparked concerns about the impact on the environment and the local ecosystem. The area is home to several endangered species, and the destruction of their habitats could have far-reaching consequences.

Adekoya noted: “As the case continues to unfold, it is essential that the government takes responsibility for its actions and ensures that the rights of the affected residents are protected. The people of Okun Ajah deserve justice, and it’s time for the government to listen to their concerns and work towards a resolution that respects the rule of law and protects the rights of all parties involved.

“The Lagos State Government and the Federal Ministry of Works must work together to find a solution that balances the needs of the project with the rights of the affected residents. This includes providing adequate compensation and relocation assistance to those who have lost their homes and livelihoods.

“Ultimately, the demolition exercise in Okun Ajah serves as a reminder of the need for transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law in governance. As the government continues to push forward with development projects, it is essential that the rights of citizens are protected, and their concerns are heard.”