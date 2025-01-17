  • Friday, 17th January, 2025

Kidnappers Murder Katsina Teenager after Demanding N25m Ransom

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has nabbed Muttaka Garba and Yusuf Usman for allegedly abducting and murdering a teenager after demanding N25 million ransom from his parents in Kaita Local Government Area of the state.

The duo were said to have kidnapped the 12-year-old victim, Salihu Sadi, on January 11 in Dankama community of the local government area while on an errand to a neighbouring pharmaceutical shop in the area.

Parading the suspects alongside other suspected criminals, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, said they contacted the victim’s family via phone call and “demanded N25 million ransom.

“Despite efforts from the family to negotiate, the kidnappers refused to release the boy and eventually killed him. His lifeless body was later abandoned and found at the outskirts of Dankama town.”

The suspects had confessed to the commission of the crime, and would be charged to court for prosecution upon conclusion of investigations by the Command.

