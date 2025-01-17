  • Friday, 17th January, 2025

Galactica Funds Repatriation: US Deputy Secretary of State Campbell Commends Nigeria’s Foreign Ministry

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell has commended the Nigerian government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for its close collaboration in successfully repatriating funds linked to forfeited luxury real estate and the Galactica Star Superyacht.

According to the spokesman of Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alkasim AbdulKadir, the comment was made during a valedictory telephone conversation of his boss with the Deputy Secretary of State, Kurt Campbell.

He said the departing Deputy Secretary of State made the commendation and thanked Tuggar and his team over the repatriation, stressing that the repatriation negotiations had made him a believer in the country, and further pledged the support and cooperation of the incoming Deputy Secretary of State.

AbdulKadir said Tuggar thanked him for his dedication to the process and steadfast determination to bring the repatriation to fruition, and addressing the bilateral issues between the two countries, such as leveraging technology to turn digital assets like Binance into mutually beneficial opportunities for Nigeria to become a hub of data mining, data storage and artificial intelligence.        

Tuggar said as energy producers, “Nigeria’s robust gas energy transition plans, like the African Atlantic gas pipeline traversing 15 African countries, can provide the requisite energy supply for crypto players and data miners. This has great potential, and we are counting on our allies like the United States and Morocco.”

He noted that: “Truly, Nigeria and the United States are going back to basics, back to strong values, and this is something we can build upon.”

Plans are on to use the repatriated funds to expand the Distributed Access Through Renewable Energy Scale-Up project through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

The programme is intended to increase access to electricity services in the country.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.