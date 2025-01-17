FOR A SAFER, CLEANER AND PROSPEROUS NIGERIA 

The country has a lot to learn from Rwanda, South Africa and Malaysia on issues of the environment, contends SONNY IROCHE

Nigeria stands at a crossroads, where the choices made today will shape the nation’s future. While challenges like poor governance and corruption are often highlighted, two critical issues are frequently overlooked: a lack of discipline and environmental degradation. Addressing these underlying factors is essential for Nigeria’s progress and prosperity.

One major problem is the reckless driving seen in urban areas, especially in Lagos and Abuja. Some drivers frequently ignore traffic signals and regulations, putting themselves and others in danger. For instance, commercial minibuses, known as Danfo, often violate traffic lights and one-way rules, creating chaotic situations on the roads. This dangerous behavior not only threatens public safety but also reflects a broader issue of a deep-rooted indiscipline that needs urgent attention.

Environmental degradation is another pressing concern that cannot be ignored. In the Niger Delta, gas flaring continues to harm the environment, while street vendors contribute to pollution through open-fire cooking. Vendors like Mama-Put and Suya sellers, who operate without proper facilities, release harmful emissions into the air. Transitioning these businesses to enclosed environments would help reduce pollution and improve public health, making it a necessary step forward for Nigeria.

Looking at other countries can provide valuable lessons for Nigeria. Rwanda, for instance, has made tremendous strides in creating a cleaner environment. The country has implemented a nationwide ban on plastic bags and organizes monthly community clean-up days called “Umuganda.” This initiative fosters a sense of community responsibility and encourages citizens to take pride in their surroundings. Such practices can inspire similar initiatives in Nigeria, promoting discipline and environmental consciousness among the population.

Singapore is another example of a country that has successfully transformed its urban landscape. The city-state is known for its strict laws regarding littering and public behavior, leading to a clean and orderly environment. The government has invested in green spaces and a comprehensive public transportation system, making it easier for citizens to move around without relying on cars. By enforcing discipline in public spaces and prioritizing sustainable development, Singapore has created a livable city that Nigeria can aspire to emulate.

Malaysia also offers valuable insights into effective urban management. The country has developed initiatives to promote the use of public transport, significantly reducing traffic congestion and pollution. Moreover, Malaysia has invested in green technology and practices, such as rainwater harvesting and waste management systems, to ensure a cleaner environment. Adopting similar strategies could help Nigeria tackle its own environmental issues and improve the quality of life for its citizens.

South Africa, with its diverse landscapes and cultures, has faced significant challenges related to urbanization and environmental degradation. However, initiatives like the “Working for Water” program aim to restore ecosystems while providing job opportunities. This program tackles invasive plant species that threaten local biodiversity, showcasing how environmental efforts can also support economic growth. Nigeria can learn from such programs to create jobs while enhancing environmental protection.

To combat these issues, the Lagos State government must take decisive action. A modern transportation system should be prioritized, addressing the chaos on the roads and ensuring safer travel for all. This system must be equipped to handle the growing population and the increasing number of tourists visiting during peak seasons, such as the December holidays. Moreover, regulating roadside mechanics and street vendors is essential to maintain order and cleanliness in the city.

The demolition of decaying police barracks in Falomo is an encouraging move. Collaboration between both state and federal governments can lead to effective policies that target the root causes of environmental degradation. For example, clearing shantytowns near busy areas like Eko Hotel and Onikan Stadium would not only improve the city’s appearance but also enhance public safety.

For the half decade period of 2025-2030 , it is crucial for Lagos and indeed, Nigeria to focus on instilling discipline and cleaning up the environment. Phasing out unfit Danfo buses and developing a sustainable inland waterway transportation system are vital steps that can lead to a safer and cleaner Lagos. The need for immediate action is clear, as the safety of all citizens hangs in the balance.

In conclusion, the journey toward a better Nigeria requires addressing both indiscipline and environmental issues, amongst the excruciating economic challenges.

By prioritizing these concerns, the nation can create a safer, cleaner, and more prosperous future. A unified effort by the local government areas, states and the federal government to improve traffic management and regulate environmental practices will pave the way for sustainable growth. Learning from successful initiatives in countries like Rwanda, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Africa can provide a road map for Nigeria’s transformation. The time to act is now.