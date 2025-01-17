Chelle Insists He’s Competent Enough to Manage Super Eagles

*Unfazed by criticism trailing his appointment as Nigeria’s Head Coach

Femi Solaja

Newly appointed Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Sekou Chelle, seems not bothered by the criticism trailing his appointment as Head Coach of Nigeria’s senior male football team.

Speaking with Radio France International (RFI) and reported via Matin Libre yesterday, the former Mali gaffer insisted that he’s not bothered by critics but would rather allow his results on the field speak for him.

Chelle is very optimistic about getting the desired result that would prove his doubters wrong about his ability to manage the team.

Since his announcement as the new gaffer of the Super Eagles, the Franco-Malian tactician has faced several criticisms, questioning his qualities to manage the team.

On Monday, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) unveiled the 47-year-old as the new manager of the Super Eagles.

The former Mali coach took over from Austin Eguavoen, who held the position in an interim capacity since the exit of Finidi George.

Following his appointment, some Nigerians have questioned his abilities to lead the team, while others have shown support and encouragement for the new coach.

The situation has increased the pressure on Chelle to deliver ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March 2025.

Despite the criticism, Chelle remains confident and believes in his approach and tactical abilities to deliver the desired result to help overcome the pressure.

In that interview with RFI, he remained unfazed by the pressure and criticism and expressed his readiness to implement his playing style on the Super Eagles.

“We play football, it’s normal that there is pressure. Normally, there is criticism. Wherever I go, in any club or team, there will be people who are fans of me and others who will hate me,” he stressed.

“Today, I will work, I have certainties, I have my game plan in mind, and I will quickly put it in place. Now, my results and the team’s results will speak for me.

“So, critics can say what we want but at this time we speak, the coach of the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, his name is Eric Chelle,” the Malian coach put it sarcastically.

From initially considering renowned German tactician Bruno Labbadia to ultimately naming Chelle, many Nigerian football stakeholders have viewed the decision as a misstep.

Several fans and pundits have questioned the credentials of the Franco-Malian football tactician, pointing out that he lacks the experience to manage a top African team like Nigeria, especially as they face the significant challenge of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup after a poor start to the qualifiers.

Chelle managed lower-division French clubs Martigues and Boulogne-sur-Mer followed by spells at Mali and Mouloudia Club of Oran.

Addressing concerns about his pedigree, the 47-year-old said: “Already, there are a lot of people who say that I don’t have much experience. But ultimately, I do have experience.

“I ended my career in 2014 and I’ve been coaching since that year. I coached a team, let’s say, from West Africa not long ago.

“I coached a team in Algeria, the Mouloudia Club d’Oran. So, I’m starting to get to know African football well.

“Today, I feel ready to lead this great team with great players. So, I’m part of the progression process; the players will help me progress and I will help them progress too because I have a vision of football that will fit well with this team.”

There is also the question of managing top stars in the Super Eagles squad, including marquee forwards Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen and AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze.

Chelle has vowed to remain humble and build a positive rapport with the players.

“They are great players, great men. I will come with a lot of humility, but once again, I have a lot of certainties. It is a dialogue that we will have to establish between us.”

Currently, Nigeria is fifth in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, securing miserly three points from four games.

With Nigeria in danger of missing out on the World Cup, Chelle’s first objective would be to secure qualification for the tournament to be jointly hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.