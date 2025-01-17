A’Ibom Youths Urge Oil Firm to Comply with NCDMB Guidelines

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Obolo Youth Coalition Worldwide has called on the oil firm operating OML 115 and OML 67 also known as “Ebok and Okwok Fileds” in Akwa Ibom to comply with the policies and guidelines of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in relationship with host communities of Effiat/Mbo in the state.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Port Harcourt, the youth body alleged that oil firm, Oriental Energy Resources Limited (OERL) has a refused to comply with the guidelines, saying that the neglect has caused untold hardship to the people of the area.

President-General of Obolo Youth Coalition worldwide, Emmanuel Essang, who addressed the journalists, who appreciated the company for their commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) in the area, said the OERL should reserve all unskilled job roles for indigenes of the host communities where its project is domiciled.

The group demanded that “At least 50 per cent of semi-skilled job roles to be exclusively reserved for indigenes of the host community or communities where the operation is domiciled.

“At least 10 per cent of skilled roles to be exclusively reserved for indigenes of the host communities where the project is domiciled. In the event the host community does not have qualified personnel to take over the 10 percent of the skilled, then the 10 percent slot shall be converted to additional relevant skill-training for the community or communities.”

Essang recalled that the company and youths of the host communities entered into an agreement in 2023 and 2024 at the NCDMB’s office at Eket in the state, where the firm allegedly agreed to engage the operations and supply chain department with a view to utilising any available opportunities in that regard.

He regretted that after the meeting, the company had not complied with the agreement, noting the alleged sufferings and undue hardship it meted out to the youths of the area.

The group, however, called on “President Bola Tinubu, to as a matter of urgency, order Oriental Energy to abide and comply with the agreement reached in 2023/2024 and the guidelines of the NCDMB without further delay.”

They demanded that “Oriental Energy should compel their vendors to have an immediate meeting with the host communities in compliance to the NOGICD Act.

“We give the company a 21-day ultimatum from today to have an immediate interface with the host communities to strengthen out modalities to meet up the demands of the host communities.”

The group warned that failure to comply with their demands within the 21 days, will result in the youths occupying all the facilities belonging to the company thereby disrupting its operations as long as it lasts.