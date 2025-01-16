Zulum Visits Baga, Warns Residents against Colluding with Insurgents

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has issued a stern warning to farming and fishing communities in Baga, urging them to refrain from any form of collaboration with Boko Haram insurgents.

Zulum gave the warning yesterday while addressing residents at the palace of the District Head in Baga town. The governor expressed sympathy for the recent tragic event in Dumba community where 40 farmers/fishermen were reportedly killed. He emphasised the importance of abiding by military regulations to ensure the safety of the area.

He said: “I urge the people of Baga and surrounding communities to conduct their farming activities only within areas approved by the military. While we encourage agricultural efforts, it is crucial that our people remain law-abiding and adhere to the rules set forth by both the Nigerian military and Borno State government.”

The governor, while condemning the actions of individuals colluding with insurgents, said it was “unacceptable” and a direct threat to the region’s stability.

As part of his visit to Baga, Zulum also inspected the 2,000-hectare solar-powered surface irrigation system being used for the cultivation of wheat and cassava in Mile 3.

The governor emphasised that this irrigation project marks a significant milestone in efforts to enhance farming activities and achieve food security not only in Borno State but across the nation.

In an interview, Zulum highlighted the transformative potential of the solar irrigation system: “This irrigation scheme will be a game-changer in our efforts to boost agricultural production and ensure food sufficiency. Similar projects have already been launched in Damasak, Ngala, and other parts of the state.”

The governor reiterated that the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of improving food security and livelihoods across Nigeria. “By adopting this solar-powered irrigation system, we are reducing the cost of food production to its minimum and making strides towards greater self-sufficiency,” he added.

Zulum also assured that his administration will continue to prioritise investments in wheat and cassava production, sectors in which Borno State has a comparative advantage. “After the wheat harvest, the entire 2,000 hectares of land will be used for cassava cultivation. With the adoption of solar irrigation, production costs will drop significantly,” he concluded.

Similarly, in a carnival-like reception, Zulum and his entourage were given a warm reception in Kukawa town.

While addressing the inhabitants of the town, Zulum promised to step up the ongoing reconstruction work in areas of education, healthcare and other infrastructure.

The governor also addressed troops of 101 Special Forces Battalion where he lauded their gallantry and pledged the state government’s continued support.