Women Affairs Minister Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has paid tribute to men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces, who paid supreme price and those still in active service, thanking them for their great service to the nation.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja signed by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Jonathan Eze, the minister who joined in the commemoration of the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, described the occasion as a solemn period to honor the bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism of Nigeria’s armed forces.

The statement reads: “As the Minister of Women Affairs, I am deeply humbled to pay tribute to the men and women who have laid down their lives in service to our great nation.

“I remember the sacrifices of our fallen heroes, who have fought tirelessly to protect our sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. Their bravery and selflessness have earned them a place in our hearts and in the annals of Nigerian history.

“As we celebrate this day, I also acknowledge the critical role that women play in supporting our armed forces. From the wives and mothers who wait anxiously for news from the frontlines to the women who serve alongside their male counterparts, I recognize and appreciate their contributions to our national security.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to supporting the welfare of our servicemen and women, as well as their families. He will continue to prioritize their needs, provide them with the necessary resources and support, and ensure that their sacrifices are not in vain.

“To the families of our fallen heroes, I offer my deepest condolences and gratitude. Your loved ones will never be forgotten, and their memories will continue to inspire us to build a better Nigeria.

“Let us all take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices of our armed forces and recommit ourselves to the values of patriotism, loyalty, and service to our nation.”