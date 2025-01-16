Tinubu: Nigeria’s Economic Reforms Have Started Yielding Positive Results

.Seeks UAE’s support to develop economy

.UAE president to visit Nigeria this year

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has painted a bright picture of the Nigerian economy saying the nation’s economic reforms have started yielding positive results.

Speaking on Wednesday night during a bilateral talks between Nigeria and United Arab Emirates on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025, the President disclosed that his government’s economic reforms are yielding fruits and called on the UAE to partner with Nigeria to develop the economy.

According to him, the reforms had stabilised and grown the economy, encouraging foreign investors, including international oil companies, to announce billion-dollar investments, signalling renewed confidence in doing business with Africa’s most populous nation.

Also, United Arab Emirates President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has accepted Nigerian President Tinubu’s invitation to visit Nigeria this year.

The Nigerian President, according to a release issued on Thursday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga,

had invited his UAE counterpart during their bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025.

President Tinubu arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday as a guest of the UAE President to participate in the Sustainability Week, a forum for exchanging ideas to support sustainable development worldwide and encourage collective action to address global challenges, such as climate change, water and energy crises.

He delivered Nigeria’s position on climate and other challenges earlier on Wednesday and congratulated the UAE leader for the successful event.

During the discussions, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked the Nigerian leader for accepting his invitation and expressed the UAE’s determination to strengthen economic cooperation between Nigeria and his country.

The two leaders also explored attracting investment into Nigeria.

President Tinubu thanked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm reception he and his aides received since their arrival over the weekend.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; his Finance counterpart, Wale Edun and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu accompanied President Tinubu to the meeting at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan accompanied the UAE President.

Other UAE officials at the meeting were: Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Salem Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria.