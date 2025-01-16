Tinubu, Akpabio, Abbas, Atiku, Saraki, Govs, Others Celebrate Armed Forces Day

Our Correspondents





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, led other prominent Nigerian leaders to lay wreaths at the Arcade, Abuja, in celebration of this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Vice President Kashim Shettima represented Tinubu, who was the special guest of honour at the national arcade, venue of the activities marking the 2025 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day parade.

The president was in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. He had departed Abuja last Saturday to participate in the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2025).

Shettima, led by Commander of the Guards Brigade, stood in for Tinubu.

The vice president led other senior government officials to lay the wreaths at the cenotaph, and he also performed the ceremonial release of white pigeons from the cage in commemoration of the event.

Top government functionaries at the occasion included Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; service chiefs; and Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume; President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, represented by his deputy, Benjamin Kalu; and Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, were also in attendance.

Present, too, were Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike; Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru; and members of the diplomatic corps.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Saraki; and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, also celebrated the armed forces at this year’s remembrance day.

Across the states of the federation, governors likewise marked the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day. They celebrated the military and their role in the democracy.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is an annual event organised by the Ministry of Defence to honour the country’s fallen heroes, who paid the ultimate price for the sake of humanity during the First and Second World Wars, the Nigerian Civil War, Peace Support Operations around the world, as well as various internal security operations.

In commemoration of the end of the Nigerian civil war on January 15, 1970, that date was chosen to mark the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Nigeria.

Nigeria had previously marked the event on November 11 alongside other Commonwealth nations.

Atiku, Saraki, Obi Salute Fallen Heroes

Atiku, Saraki, and Obi, yesterday, felicitated with Nigeria’s fallen heroes on the occasion of Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Atiku, who took to his X space, said, “On this #ArmedForcesRememberance2025, I pay tribute to the sacrifices of the men and women in uniform. May their sacrifices never be in vain. #ThankASoldier.”

Saraki, in his statement, also on X, said, “For me, Armed Forces Remembrance Day is not just another day on the calendar – it’s a solemn reminder of duty, unity, and the unyielding strength of our brave men and women in uniform.

“Over the years, I have had the privilege of meeting with veterans and their families, and I have come to understand that their sacrifices go far beyond the battlefield.

“Their service is a powerful reminder that the freedoms that we enjoy today did not come free – they were paid for with courage, sacrifice, and love of country.

“So, today, as we remember those who have fallen, let us also honour those who are left behind – the mothers and fathers, wives and husbands, sons and daughters – who carry the heavy burden of loss, but continue to move forward with resilience.

“To all the fallen heroes – and to those who continue to stand watch – we say, ‘Thank you’. Your dedication to Nigeria is something we can never fully repay, but we will never forget.”

Obi stated, “Today, our dear nation commemorates Armed Forces Remembrance Day – a solemn occasion dedicated to honouring our fallen military heroes, veterans, and active service members.

“I join millions of Nigerians in expressing profound gratitude to these gallant individuals who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the peace and security of our beloved nation.

“I also extend my heartfelt encouragement to our active-duty military personnel stationed on various front lines, bravely combating the scourge of insecurity across the country.

“Your sacrifices are deeply appreciated.”

Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other state officials, yesterday, laid wreaths in honour of fallen heroes. Sanwo-Olu stated that the government would continue to support families of the fallen heroes.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, spoke at the parade and laying of wreaths ceremony to commemorate 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at TBS Arcade.

He said, “Every year, we put in the honour of fallen heroes. We all know they sacrificed their lives, so it’s an honour for them and we pray for them. And we also use this time to remember them. This is the culmination of when Mr. President launched this movement.

“Nigerians should also contribute, because those people left people behind, they are heroes.”

The governor encouraged Nigerians to help the children and other dependants of the fallen heroes.

He said the citizens should “always help to sustain our fallen heroes. So, that’s basically the essence of this, to remember and to tell them that they cannot be forgotten”.

Ogun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said Nigerians should not only remember members of the Nigerian Army, who died or were injured during services to their fatherland during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day. Rather, they should be remembered everyday, Abiodun said.

He made the comments after laying wreaths in honour of the fallen heroes, at the memorial arcade, Governor’s Office, Okemosan, Abeokuta.

The event also witnessed gun salute, the last post, and release of pigeons, as the governor and other dignitaries took turns to lay the wreaths.

He challenged Nigerians to continue to seize the occasion to ensure that peace reigned in the land for socio-economic and political development of the country.

Bayelsa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, called for concerted effort to build a Nigeria that embodied justice, equity and peace, a country deserving of the sacrifices of the fallen heroes.

Paying tribute to the nation’s slain heroes at the Peace Park in Yenagoa, the state capital, Diri stressed the need to move beyond ceremonial gestures and ensure that the sacrifices of the heroes were reflected in the progress and betterment of society.

He stated, “The legacy of our heroes calls for a Nigeria, where justice, equity, and prosperity are tangible realities for all citizens. It is about ensuring that policies and actions bring about meaningful and positive outcomes, addressing the needs of all Nigerians, and working towards the common good.

“Every decision, no matter how big or small, should be made with the aim of fostering unity, justice, peace, promoting development, and enhancing the welfare of every individual in our nation.”

Oyo

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday, presented a brand new car to Major Rasaki Salawu (rtd.), the pioneer Director of Operations, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC).

The car presentation formed part of the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, which took place at the Remembrance Arcade, Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

It was in recognition of the contributions of the retired military officer to the traffic management sector in the state, in particular, and the country, as a whole.

Presenting the car, Makinde said, “They told me about the difficulty that you have getting around because of the state of your vehicle.

“We thought that being a retired Major in the Nigerian Army, there cannot be a better time to also honour you than this day we are remembering our fallen heroes.

“So, on behalf of the Oyo State Government, I am presenting to you a brand new vehicle to move around easily.”

Salawu appreciated Makinde and the state for the gift, and promised to continue to contribute his quota to efforts to improve the traffic management system in the state.

Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, extolled the bravery and sacrifices of the Nigerian Armed Forces and veterans, saying the nation owes them eternal gratitude.

Mbah recognised and appreciated, in a special way, the role of the armed forces in the peace and security that currently prevailed in the state.

He stated, “Our debt of gratitude to you is eternal – not just one felt for a day. For us, this debt of gratitude is not mere lip service. It is a debt we are obligated to repay, because yours have been a career of lifelong service to the nation.

“Yours have been a career dedicated to keeping us safe – sometimes at the risk of your lives. The cenotaphs across the country are stark reminders of the price that our armed forces personnel have been paying, from colonial times to the present day.”

The governor recalled the exploits and sacrifices of the Nigeria armed forces in battlefields and peace missions around the world, which he said had earned them accolades, pride and respect.

He said, “From the jungles of Burma and Congo to the arid fields of South Sudan, and the war-torn streets of Liberia and Sierra Leone, our armed forces have always been an embodiment of valour.

“The brave men and women of our armed forces have literally led the charge, ready and willing to deploy, as evident from their participation in numerous United Nations missions across the world.”

Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, praised the patriotism of the men and officers of the Nigerian military, and said their sense of commitment to national duties saved Nigeria from drifting into anarchy and protected the country’s territorial integrity. Oyebanji stated that it was in recognition of this onerous duty that Ekiti State Government under his watch donated N10 million to support the war veterans, besides the personal donation he made for the upkeep of those who fought to protect Nigeria’s sovereignty.

He spoke in Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday, during a programme commemorating the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the Ekitiparapo Pavilion, New Iyin Road, Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Addressing the war veterans and soldiers, Oyebanji, represented by his deputy, Mrs. Monisade Afuye, said Nigeria would have been plunged into anarchy through the horrendous activities of insurgents, bandits and kidnappers, but for the efficiency of the Nigerian military, who deployed their strength to avert such scenario.

He thanked the military for partnering other security organisations to make Ekiti safe for habitation and investment, and assured that his administration would work hard to cement the bond of unity among the security outfits in the state.

Abia

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, described Nigeria’s armed forces as fountain of patriotism from which Nigerians should drink in order to make sacrifices to build a strong nation in all ramifications.

Speaking at the 2025 Armed Forces Celebrations and Remembrance Day held at the Armed Forces Remembrance Arcade, Umuahia, Otti invited every Nigerian to emulate the armed forces personnel for inspiration in patriotism.

He said, “This gathering presents a special invitation to all of us to think deeply about what we are willing to sacrifice for the good of the Nigerian society and the larger human community.

“The men whose courage, discipline and patriotism we celebrate today have laid down a good marker for us to follow in determining how far we are willing to go in a collective push to build a nation that is truly the pride of the human race.”

The governor used the occasion to honour the memories and sacrifices of the nine soldiers killed in active duty by hoodlums in various attacks across the state in the last 12 months.

Kwara

Kwara State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’Forum (NGF), Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, urged Nigerians to always remember the men of the armed forces and other security agents for their immeasurable sacrifices for the country.

AbdulRazaq spoke in Ilorin during the 2025 Armed Forces and Remembrance Day celebrations.

He said, “The significance of today is that we must never forget those that held us together today.

“We must not forget their families. We should continue to pray for Nigeria to have peace, harmony, and improved security.”

Rivers State

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, pledged N50 million in aid of the widows of the fallen heroes to enable them scale up their economic activities, pay rents and solve other problems of their families.

Fubara also commended Tinubu for his efforts in modernising the Nigerian Armed Forces and prioritising the welfare of the officers and men.

The governor made the pledge during an event climaxing the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Port Harcourt.

He said his administration was committed to supporting the legionnaires and families of the fallen heroes.

The governor pointed to the robust government-security agencies’ collaboration that had greatly helped in achieving the peace and stability enjoyed in the state.

He, ultimately, ascribed the feat to divine help, insisting that without the grace of God, every human effort and strategies would come to naught.

Kogi

Kogi State Government pledged to enrol the widows and children of the fallen heroes in the state’s Health Insurance Scheme as a way of honouring the departed soldiers, who fought for the unity and peace of the country. Governor Usman Ododo disclosed this on Wednesday while speaking during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Colonial Cenotaph in Lokoja.

Ododo commended the soldiers, pointing out that the fallen heroes had given their lives for the country to be united and to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of their fatherland.

He said celebrating the military was a testament to their selfless sacrifice, stressing, “We are not just grateful to them, but also recognise the widows and the children they left behind.”