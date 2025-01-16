Mary Alile Lists How Women Can Play Transformative Roles Through Tinubu’s Policies, National Reforms

In the face of significant economic reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the National Woman Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Mary Alile, has reiterated the critical role of women in driving national progress.

She emphasized that the ongoing changes, though challenging, provide an opportunity for women to step up and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development.

Speaking recently in Abuja, Dr. Alile lauded President Tinubu’s bold initiatives, including the removal of the fuel subsidy and the drive for economic diversification. She noted that while these reforms have led to temporary hardships, they lay the foundation for a more sustainable and prosperous Nigeria.

“Women have always been the backbone of this nation,” Dr. Alile declared. “In these trying times, it is essential for us to harness our collective potential and support the government’s vision. We must move from the sidelines to the center stage of national development.”

Dr. Alile outlined several key areas where women can play a transformative role, including entrepreneurship, agriculture, and education. She highlighted the importance of training and empowering women to adapt to the new economic realities, particularly in light of the rising cost of living.

“Empowerment is not just about handouts,” she said. “It is about equipping our women with the skills and resources to thrive in any environment. The APC, under my leadership, is committed to fostering initiatives that ensure women are not just survivors but key players in building the Nigeria of our dreams.”

The National Woman Leader also called on the government to prioritize women-focused policies, urging stakeholders to provide support mechanisms for women in both rural and urban areas. She applauded President Tinubu for appointing women to strategic positions in his administration and called for more inclusion at all levels of governance.

Dr. Alile’s remarks have resonated with many, especially as women continue to bear the brunt of economic challenges. Her proactive approach serves as a rallying cry for Nigerian women to embrace their role as agents of change, working hand in hand with the government to achieve sustainable growth.

As the nation navigates these reforms, Dr. Alile’s leadership within the APC is a testament to the power of women in shaping Nigeria’s future. Through advocacy, empowerment programs, and strategic partnerships, she is not only amplifying women’s voices but also ensuring they are pivotal in the journey toward a more resilient and inclusive Nigeria.