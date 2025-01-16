  • Thursday, 16th January, 2025

Ijaw Youths  Hail Tinubu, Otuaro over  Transformative Leadership in N’ Delta

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Leaders of the Ijaw Youth Network (IYN) have lauded President Bola Tinubu and Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Administrator, Dr. Dennis  Otuaro for their commitment to developing the Niger Delta region.

The prominent youths  group particularly cited the recent award of scholarships to over 1,700 students from the region.

In a statement by the IYN President and Secretary, Frank Ebikabo and Federal Ebiaridor, respectively, the group praised the president’s decision to retain the PAP and his appointment of    Otuaro to lead the agency.

The duo described the president’s decision as a visionary move that has started to yield unprecedented results in peace sustenance in the region. 

They IYN particularly commended Otuaro was taking painstaking steps to ensure that the last scholarship exercise was transparent and fair across the region.

“President Tinubu has demonstrated exceptional wisdom not only by retaining the PAP but also  by appointing Dr. Otuaro, an accomplished administrator whose leadership has brought remarkable progress to the programme,”  they said.

The IYN leaders emphasised the historic nature of the scholarship scheme, which includes opportunities for overseas master’s degree studies. 

“The scale and transparency of this scholarship scheme, which provides comprehensive support including tuition, accommodation, and living expenses, demonstrates a genuine commitment to addressing the fundamental challenges facing our region,” they stated, 

They noted further that “had previous administrations shown similar sustained dedication to human capital development in the Niger Delta, our region might have avoided the path to militancy.”

The PAP  recently deplored 1,700 Niger Delta students on scholarships to local and foreign institutions, the first time such a large number of students would be chosen as beneficiaries of the programme. 

The IYN leadership highlighted several achievements under Dr. Otuaro’s administration, including the deployment of four Niger Delta indigenes to South Africa for specialised aviation training and the training of 98 young men and women in maritime skills at the Joemarine Institute of Nautical Studies and Research.

“Dr. Otuaro has shown a deep understanding of the historical grievances that led to unrest in our region and is systematically taking bold and deliberate steps to implement these through well-thought-out initiatives,” they noted. 

However, IYN leaders  also called for increased funding for the programme.

“While we commend these achievements, we respectfully appeal to President Tinubu to consider increasing the budgetary allocation to the PAP. 

Additional funding would enable the PAP to expand its reach and create an even more lasting impact in the Niger Delta region.”

The IYN leaders reaffirmed  their support for President Tinubu’s administration and Dr. Otuaro’s leadership.

They expressed their commitment to partnering with the federal government in fostering sustainable peace and development in the Niger Delta.

