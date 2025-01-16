Gunmen Abduct Five Persons in Kwara Community, Rescue Operations Begin

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted five persons at Odo-Eku community in Isin Local Government Council Area of Kwara State.

Already, members of the vigilante, local hunters and other security agencies have been deployed into the bush in the community to rescue the victims.

THISDAY checks revealed that the incident happened in the midnight of Tuesday when the people of the community were supposed to be sleeping.

It was learnt that the bandits were said to have invaded the community, shooting sporadically which led the victims to rise up from their sleep but later kidnapped by the bandits.

Sources close to the community told THISDAY yesterday in Ilorin that the victims were said to have been taken into bush by the bandits.

Sources said that the incident has thrown the entire committee into confusion as they have been moving from one place to another so as to ensure the rescue of the victims.

However, one of the High Chiefs in the community, Odofin of Odo-Eku, Elder Ogundeji, who spoke on the incident, said that the gunmen stormed the homes of their victims overnight, abducting five people.

He said: “The victims are Hausa farmers who live in Odo-Eku. Among them are a woman, her daughter, another woman who visited them, and two men.”

Ogundeji said that police officers had visited the scene, adding that: “We showed them where it happened, and they assured us they would investigate and work to rescue the victims.”

Though, the state Police Command is yet to issue official statement on the incident, a senior police officer who sought anonymity at the Divisional Police Station at Isin LGA yesterday confirmed the incident.

She, however, said that the officers of the Divisional Police Station in the local government area and other security agencies in the local government council have been working round the clock to ensure the rescue of the victims.