Ekiti Needs Gov With Intellectual Capacity To Provide Purposeful Leadership, Says Fayose 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Governorship hopeful and philanthropist, Otunba Emmanuel Fayose, has stressed the need for the people of Ekiti State to elect a governor with intellectual capacity to provide purposeful leadership.

He stated this in a statement he personally signed in London, the United Kingdom capital and made available to journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

He explained that he had obtained post graduate degrees in Politics, International Relations and Artificial Intelligence in different UK universities.

Fayose said his accomplishments if elected the governor of the state will be utilised for advancement of the people who long for good governance.

He said: “I have always been very intentional in my approach to life.

“For me, acquisition of knowledge has always been my passion and this informs my decision to acquire further studies and this has led to what I achieved recently.”

On the essence of the accomplishments, Fayose said: “The world is now technology driven and Ekiti State cannot be an exception. You can imagine how we can use AI technology to change Ekiti fortunes.

“The world has gone digital but sadly, the current Ekiti Government is still in analogue mode but with us, a lot things will change.”

He assured Ekiti people that he is prepared to serve them faithfully and make them proud if elected into power by them.