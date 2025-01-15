Your Programmes Must Align With Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Minister Tells MBNCWD

Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman -Ibrahim, has reiterated that the programmes of the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development (MBNCWD), must align with the renewed hope mandates of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This is as the minister, also called for a recommitment to empowering Nigerian women, children, families and other vulnerable groups with programmes intentionally designed to cater for the above mentioned categories of people.

The Minister disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja when the Director-General of the centre, Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir and her team paid her a courtesy visit.

Acknowledging the centre as the only parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, she noted that there is need for the centre to review its structures and operations, upgrade facilities, to align with global best practices, enhancing efficiency and positioning itself as a model for women’s empowerment.

The minister also identified the need for the establishment of a department dedicated to community development which is crucial for addressing grassroots needs and delivering tailored, innovative programmes, in view of the emerging issues and concerns around women empowerment.

In a statement signed by the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Jonathan Eze, the minister also emphasized that the center must align it’s planned programmes with the Ministry’s 10 deliverables, particularly as it expands to the six geopolitical zones.

The statement reads in parts: “These deliverables must guide every activity to ensure measurable impacts.

“To ensure accountability and drive result, there is a need for the DG to sign a Performance Bond, commiting to deliver on the centres mandate, while maintaining that the management staff should also sign performance bonds with the Director- General to reinforce accountability at all levels.

“This approach will create a culture of responsibility, ensuring that every action contributes to the Ministry’s goals”

The Minister stressed on the need for timely submission of quarterly and periodic reports noting that it is essential for tackling progress and demonstrating results, adding that strengthening partnerships with development partners and the private sector will amplify the Center’s reach and impact.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim commended the leadership of the Center for its well-maintained structure which the impact is evident through trainings, entrepreneurship and research, which remains central to women’s development.

Earlier, the Director General, Dr. Bashir in her presentation highlighted the Center’s core mandate and function which charges the center with the responsibility of stimulating consciousness towards the attainment of higher levels of development and activities for Nigerian women and to promote International corporation for the attainment of its objectives.

Bashir expressed optimism that the leadership provided by the minister under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration will definitely bring the much desired change which will enhance womens development optimally.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Maryam Ismaila Kashinro was also on ground in touring the facilities, urging the team to continue to do more in advancing its mandates.