UBA Rewards Customers With over N41m in Final Edition of Legacy Promo 

Oluchi Chibuzor

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has said that it distributed over N41.8m in prizes to over 100 lucky customers in its just concluded UBA Legacy Promo series.

The bank in a statement said the promo, which began last year, was specially designed to celebrate its rich legacy spanning over 75 years, as well as its long-standing commitment towards rewarding its loyal customers in a grand style.

The campaign, which was opened to several categories of Account holders including bumper account holders, savings account, kiddies & teens account holders as well as nextgen account holders, also saw lucky customers winning other consolidation prizes including educational grants.

The winners were announced during the Grand Finale draw of the promo, which held at the UBA Head-office, Marina, Lagos and was witnessed by members journalists and representatives of relevant regulatory bodies including the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), among other stakeholders.

In the Savings Account category, ten loyal customers walked away with N1,000,000 each. The lucky winners are: Olonade Funmilayo, Abdullahi Yunusa, Anibueze Augustine Chidozie, Ibironke Adedayo, Gilbert Godswill Pepple, Ekonmene Daniel Leghemo, Oligbo Francis Azuka, Liafeez Adebowale, Abiodun Bolanle Felicia, and Adamu Bappayo.

When contacted over the phone, one of the winners, Mr. Oligbo Francis Azuka, who won N1,000,000 in the savings account category expressed his surprise and excitement, stating that it was totally unexpected. He was however grateful to the bank for the gesture, adding: “I am deeply grateful and surprised by this reward from UBA. I honestly, didn’t expect this. I really appreciate the fact that UBA recognizes me. I am very grateful,” he stated.

The Bumper Category saw 10 people who emerged winners of N1,000,000 each. They are: Emem Christian Thompson, Lateefat Omotayo Waheed, Victoria Oluwaferanmi Adebusoye, Nkechinyere Agnes Okolo, Ibrahim Rabiu, Hammed Akande Idowu, Modester Chiadikobi Nwoke, Ajisafe Folashade Success, Thelma Ndubisi Enajiyerin, and Sunday Obaje.

20 lucky customers also received N500,000 each. They are: Ojo Goroye Banjo, Sandra Christopher Effiong, Femi Henry Idehen, Rashida Oiza Momohjimoh, Umar Usman, Joshua Chidera Nweke, Racheal Erhieyovwe, and Fatima Muhammed. Others include Ogbonna Edward, Eziuche Goodluck Chinyere, Lydia Bawa, Obiajulu Augustine Agwazia, Sale Barde, and Sikiru Morakinyo; Tajudeen Kareem Opeloyeru, Regina Queen Abeekaa, Isaac M. Ponfa, Mary Amos, Emmanuel Isa, and Amaechi Okoro.

Also in the bumper category another twenty customers got N250,000 each, while 10 lucky customers each won N100,000 each during the live draws.

In the NextGen category, Emmanuel Olakotan Oke, Sharon Oluwafunmilayo Ibitoye, Fortunate Izegboya Ijewemen, Anozie Janerose Chinelo, Maryam Zaharaddeen, Oluwakamikun Faidat Taiwo, Daniel Ayomikun Olawale, Ayomide Goodness Olowodara, Dennis Ogina Gbele, and Ofeoritse Jessica Waya each received N180,000 pocket money for a year.

The Kiddies and Teens category, also saw 20 young customers receiving N200,000 each in educational grants.

UBA’s Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, who spoke at the event, emphasised the significance of the promotion in strengthening the relationship between the bank and its community.

He said, “UBA Legacy Promo is our way of saying thank you to our loyal customers who have trusted us over the years. As we celebrate 75 years of impact, we remain committed to deepening financial inclusion and providing innovative and customer-focused products and services. Our goal is to make banking more rewarding and life-changing, improving lives and building stronger communities.”