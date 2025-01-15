SoTLAN Inaugurates New Board of Trustees

The Society of Testing Laboratory Analysts of Nigeria (SoTLAN), the professional body of laboratory analysts, dedicated to promoting quality standards and professional excellence, has inaugurated its newly constituted Board of Trustees(BoT).

Comprising a distinguished group of high-calibre professional and accomplished scientists, the BoT pledged to work to ensure that SoTLAN makes a meaningful impact on national development, particularly in the area of quality enhancement across sectors.

The inauguration ceremony, held in Lagos recently was attended by key stakeholders, including the President of SoTLAN, Prof Olugbenga Ogunmoyela, SoTLAN Exco Members, and the Registrar of the Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN), Alhaji Aliyu Angara.

The newly inducted BoT includes: Prof Oladapo Afolabi (Chairman of the Board and former Head of the Federal Civil Service of the Federation), Prof. Oladele Osibanjo, Prof (Mrs) Celina Maduemezia, Dr. Dahiru Adamu and Balogun Ganiyu Sanni, all of whom are renowned science professionals with proven track records in their respective fields.

In his keynote address, the Chairman of the BoT, Prof Afolabi, expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him to Chair the BoT and reaffirmed the commitment of the board under his leadership, to advancing the Society’s mission.

He emphasised the board’s resolve to tackle critical issues related to quality standards and professional development, which are pivotal to the nation’s growth and global competitiveness.

Prof Afolabi stated that the collective goal is to foster a culture of excellence, innovation and sustainable development. He added that by promoting the highest standards of quality through laboratory analysis as well as strategic partnerships, SoTLAN can catalyse transformative changes across various sectors, industries, and communities nationwide.

The Society’s President, Prof. Ogunmoyela commended the commitment of the board members and highlighted key areas of focus, to achieve greater impact, acknowledging the need for collaborations.

He called on stakeholders, including government bodies, private sector players, and international organisations, to join the Society in driving initiatives that promote quality and professionalism.

IPAN Registrar, Alhaji Aliyu Angara, also addressed the August gathering on the initiatives deployed by IPAN to ensure the success of the secretariat in accomplishing its mission of regulating the profession, in spite of the peculiar challenges encountered this year.

As part of their immediate agenda, the BoT announced the setting up of a committee to be led by Dr. Dahiru Adamu, which would review SOTLAN’s past activities, its constitution and its relationship with its mother organisation, IPAN, with a view to optimising available resources, improving the level of awareness about quality standards and fostering professional excellence among its members and the general public.

SoTLAN remains steadfast in its vision of building a nation where quality is not just a benchmark, but a way of life.