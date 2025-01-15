  • Wednesday, 15th January, 2025

Nigeria-Saudi Arabia Sign MoU on 2025 Hajj

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

He was represented at the signing ceremony by the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Prof. Abdullahi Usman, while His Excellency, the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdulfattah Mashat, signed on behalf of Saudi Arabia.

A statement on Tuesday by the Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alkasim Abdulkadir said preparations for the 2025 Hajj are underway, building on the previous agreements.

He disclosed that: “Key activities include the bilateral meeting and MoU signing. Other activities against the backdrop of the MoU signing will be the fourth edition of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition.

“The platform brings all stakeholders across sectors together to enhance the Hajj experience and elevate the quality of services offered to pilgrims.”

The Minister was quoted to have said: “Nigeria and Saudi Arabia have a longstanding tradition of signing annual Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to facilitate the smooth conduct of Hajj pilgrimages for Nigerian Muslims.

“These agreements outline the responsibilities and expectations of both nations, ensuring that Nigerian pilgrims receive adequate services and support during the 2025 Hajj exercise.

“These MoUs ensure Nigerian pilgrims have a seamless and spiritually fulfilling Hajj experience. They facilitate collaboration on various aspects, including accommodation, transportation, and healthcare services, thereby enhancing the overall welfare of the pilgrims.”

The event was witnessed by Chairman Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Abubakar Bello, Senator Aliyu Bilbis, Hon. Jafar Borgu, the Consul General of Nigeria in Jeddah, Amb. Muazam Nayaya, Amb. Mahmud Lele and CDA Riyadh, Dr Modibo Umar.

