Newstap/SWAN Award Nomination Excites GTI Boss



The Group Managing Director of GTI Assets Management and Trust Limited, Abubakar Lawal, on Tuesday afternoon, expressed his appreciation over the nomination of the organisation as one of the recipients of the maiden Newstap/ SWAN Five Star Sports Award.



During a visit to GTI’s Corporate Headquarters in Lagos by the management of Newstap Communication and SWAN, Lawal said it has been a worthwhile journey working as the strategic partner for the Nigeria Premier Football League while also assuring Nigerians of GTI’s continuous support for football in Nigeria.

“What can I say really, except to just thank Newstap and SWAN for the recognition that you have given to GTI for the bits that we are contributing,” he said.

“And we pray that God will give us life and strength such that we’ll be able to stretch, you know, a similar hand of fellowship as we are doing in NPFL to NNL in the coming days.



“It’s all about Nigeria. The whole story is all about Nigeria. Nobody’s going to do it for us. We have to take responsibility as Nigerians. Nigeria has to be better. No British, no American, no Japanese, no Chinese will help us to rebuild Nigeria. It is our responsibility.



“So I thank you very much for the recognition, and we look forward to brighter days ahead for Nigeria and for Nigerian football.”



Speaking at the brief visit, the Editor-in-Chief of Newstap, George Aluo, appreciated GTI for the support given to the NPFL while adding that the league wouldn’t have been in the current position it is right now without the strategic partnership of GTI.



According to Aluo who is the chairman of the Nigeria National League (NNL) the management of Newstap and SWAN decided to honour GTI with the award as they have given a new lease of life to the league in Nigeria.



He added: “If not for your involvement in NPFL, there’s no way NPFL will be at the level where it is today.



“The management of Newstap and SWAN felt that GTI deserves a lot of commendation and praise. This letter has since been sent, but I still felt that I should formally hand over the letter of the awards to you and make it a media event.”



Benjamin Isaiah, the president of SWAN, who was represented by the General Secretary, South West zone, Charles Ogundiya, called on GTI to continue to do more for the league and take it to an enviable position like the English Premier League and other top leagues across the world.