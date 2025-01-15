NEWSAN Partners USAID to Implement WASH Advocacy in Lagos Communities

Bennett Oghifo

The Society for Water and Sanitation (NEWSAN), a network of civil society organizations, non-profit organizations, NGOs, and community-based organizations, CBOs) working on water, sanitation, and hygiene in Nigeria is currently implementing the Lagos Urban Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (LUWASH) with funding from USAID.

The project, “Enhancing WASH systems services and Community Engagement towards eradicating Cholera risk and improvement in public health in four communities in Amuwo-Odofin, and Ajeromi –Ifelodun LGAs” has fully commenced in the two priority local Government Areas. The project whose Goal is ” to reduce Cholera Incidence and improve public health by enhancing WASH services and fostering active community engagement”. NEWSAN LUWASH project team having secured the buy-in and support of the Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA authority kick off the community components with advocacy to leadership of the various communities which is crucial for driving change in WASH access. , The project team led by Mr Evans Enwefah today paid an advocacy visit to the Baale of Awodi-ora High Chief A.A.Abiodun to intimate him of the LUWASH project and its scope at the community, get his buy-in and request that he used his exulted position in the community to mobilise his people to participate in the project and drive change for WASH access and improve well- being of the people. He emphasized that the advocacy visit is aimed at clarifying the project’s scope, identifying challenges and mitigations, enhancing communication, and secure stakeholder buy-in. It expected that the visit will lay a strong foundation for successful project implementation by establishing a shared understanding of objectives, outcomes, roles, responsibilities, timelines, and budget with the Baale.

In his response, High Chief A.A Abiodun thanked the team for the visit reiterating that health is wealth and any initiative that is designed to improve WASH access and healthy living must be supported by all. He thanked LUWASH and USAID for bringing the project to his people. The team that conducted this visit along with the NEWSAN-LUWASH programme officer Evans Enwefah included the communication Officer Ruth During and Charles Christopher the M&E officer.

According to the NEWSAN LUWASH TEAM, Lagos State, grappling with rapid urbanisation and a population of 21 million, faces severe WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) challenges. The inadequate access to safe drinking water, poor sanitation infrastructure, and insufficient hygiene practices are exacerbated by frequent flooding, contributing to a cholera outbreak that, as at June 30, 2024, has resulted in 436 cases and 21 deaths, according to NCDC. This outbreak is driven by poor hygiene, weak waste management, and inadequate water infrastructure. Addressing these issues requires a comprehensive multi-sectorial approach involving community engagement, awareness creation, and education on WASH best practices to improve public health and combat cholera effectively.

In view of the above, the Society for Water and Sanitation (NEWSAN) in partnership with USAID has signed an agreement for the implementation of a one year Lagos Urban Water and Sanitation and Hygiene project (LUWASH) on “Enhancing WASH System Services and Community Engagement towards Eradicating Cholera Risk and Improving Public Health,” in Ajeromi ifelodun LGA in Awodiora Ward: Awodiora community, Lodi Alayabiagba Ward: Boundary/ tolu community, Alayabiagba, Baale Aiyetoro, Ojora, and Amuwo odofin LGA: Abule Osun Ward: Abule Osun community, Satellite town, and Amuwo odofin Ward: Mile2 estate, Festac Town.

The project’s core objective is to improve WASH system services and foster community engagement to eliminate cholera risks and enhance public health which involves improving access to clean water and sanitation facilities, supporting national cholera control plans, targeting cholera hotspots, strengthening community capacity, and enhancing monitoring and response systems.

The project has now formally kicked off with Effective advocacy by the NEWSAN LUWASH Team in Lagos State to state officials and traditional leaders aiming to clarify the project’s scope, identify challenges and mitigations, enhance communication, and secure stakeholder buy-in, which will lay a strong foundation for successful project implementation by establishing a shared understanding of objectives, outcomes, roles, responsibilities, and timelines.

Recently, the NEWSAN LUWASH Team paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Chairman Ajeromi -Ifelodun Local Government, Hon. Lucky Igbekwe and the Head of Department Environmental Services and Waste Management, San. O.L. Idriss at the LGA secretariat. The Deputy Chairman received the Team and thanked them for this laudable project and assured the NEWSAN LUWASH team of his support and buy-in and is optimistic to a good delivery at the end of the project. He gave the go ahead to NEWSAN to commence implementation and asked the team to liaise with the department of Environmental Services moving forward. In his response, the programme officer NEWSAN LUWASH, Mr. Evans Enwefah, thanked the Deputy Chairman and the HOD Environmental Services and Waste management for their support and assure them of effective delivery of the project in the LGA.

The Team conducted an advocacy visit to Community Development Committee (CDC) of Oriade Local council Development Area of Amuwo- Odofin Local Government Area and Abule osun Community Development Association (CDA) Executives to strengthen key stakeholders support towards implementing its LUWASH project title “Enhancing WASH systems services and Community Engagement towards eradicating Cholera risk and improvement in public health in 4 communities in Amuwo-Odofin, and Ajeromi –Ifelodun LGAs” . The project whose Goal is ” to reduce Cholera Incidence and improve public health by enhancing WASH services and fostering active community engagement”. The NEWSAN LUWASH programme Officer Mr Evans Enwefah, who led the project team on this visit to these stakeholders, emphasised that this project will involve improving access to clean water and sanitation facilities, supporting national cholera control plans, targeting cholera hotspots, strengthening community capacity, and enhancing monitoring and response systems. Mr Enwefah further stressed that the project has kick off with advocacy which is crucial for driving change in WASH access, this advocacy aims to clarify the project’s scope, identify challenges and mitigations, enhance communication, and secure stakeholder buy-in. It will lay a strong foundation for successful project implementation by establishing a shared understanding of objectives, outcomes, roles, responsibilities, timelines, and budget with key stakeholders. The LUWASH grant which is implemented by Society for Water and Sanitation (NEWSAN) is a network of civil society organizations (non-profit organizations, NGOs, and community-based organizations, CBOs) working on water, sanitation, and hygiene in Nigeria. Responding the Community Development committee (CDC) Chairman of Oriade LCDA Chief Okunola V.A. thanked the NEWSAN-LUWASH team for this visit and that the project is such a laudable one that will helped in delivering improve WASH services and enhance the quality of life of his people as such his team will galvanise the community especially the priority ward of Abule Osun to ensure full participation and ownership .The Abule Osun Community Development Association (CDA) Chairman Reverend Ebijimi Caleb thanked the team and promised to linked the team to key community structure for full participation.

The NEWSAN team included Mrs Ruth During Communication Officer and Mr Charles Christopher the Monitoring and Evaluation officer. Those visited include the CDC chairman Chief Okunola V.A, His Secretary Nurudeen Saliu and Abule osun CDA Chairman Reverend Ebijimi Caleb.