New CP, Eribo, Sets Out Plans to Tackle Crimes in Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, has mapped out plans to effectively tackle crimes in the state.

Eribo made this known yesterday at the police headquarters in Ado Ekiti when the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti State Council, paid him a courtesy visit.

Specifically, the new CP disclosed that efforts are ongoing to strengthen the joint taskforce that would encompass citizens; ethnic groups to flush out criminals and checkmate herders -farmers clash in the state.

“We are going to bring police very closer to the door step of every citizen in Ekiti State; we are not going to do this alone, we have our sister agency that we will work together to make the state safe,” the CP stated.

The police boss disclosed further that all the flash points of criminals have been mapped, adding that his men have been deployed strategically to all the identified area in the state.

While soliciting the cooperation of stakeholders and residents of Ekiti State to effectively carryout the task of tackling crimes in the state, the police commissioner assured residents of adequate security of lives and property.