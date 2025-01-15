Kogi Poly Rector Commiserates with Family of Late Staff Member

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Professor Salisu Usman, has commiserated with family of late John Otaru on behalf of the Academic Board, management, staff, alumni and students of the institution.

Until his death, John Friday Otaru was a former internal member of the Governing Council, representing Academic Board, He died on January 12.

This was contained in statement signed the Head of Public Relations Department, Ufedo Omale, and made available to the journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

He said: “We extend our deepest condolences to the immediate family, kinsmen, associates of the deceased and the good people of Ikuehi Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area over the irreparable loss.

“The entire polytechnic community is in deep shock and sorrow over the demise of such a diligent, selfless, and intelligent public servant who gave his all to the service of the Polytechnic and humanity.

“As Head of Department of General Studies, Director, Poly Consult, Dean, Students’ Services, and member of the Governing Council, Mr. Otaru demonstrated exceptional leadership, resourcefulness, and professionalism.

“While his demise is hard to take, we remain consoled by the impressive records of his service to the institution, particularly to the present administration.

“We pray God in his infinite mercy to grant his family, friends, well-wishers and the polytechnic community the strength to bear this loss.”