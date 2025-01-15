CAF Postpones CHAN 2024 as S’Eagles Team Opponents Emerge Tonight

Femi Solaja with agency report

On the eve of the draw ceremony, the African Nations Championship, (CHAN) has been postponed till much later in the year.

However, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the much-advertised draw ceremony will still take place this evening.

This development implies that the Super Eagles Team B closed camp, which opened last Monday, will be dissolved, and players will be expected to return to their respective clubs for the second stanza of the league season, which will resume next weekend.

But yesterday before the new development, the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, (NFF), Coach Augustine Eguavoen, arrived at the Ikenne-Remo camp of the Super Eagles B alongside new Super Eagles’ Head Coach Éric Sékou Chelle and the latter’s agent, Sidibe Abraham Brehima.

The Continental Football governing body announced on its website that the event will now hold in August.

No actual date has been fixed. CAF announced that although good progress has been made in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, the host countries, the CAF Technical and Infrastructure experts advised that more time is required to ensure that the infrastructure and facilities are at the levels, necessary for hosting a successful Championship.

Some of the experts on facilities are based in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe said: “I would like to express my deep gratitude to President William Ruto of Kenya, President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania and President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda for their leadership, commitment and good progress that has been made in building and upgrading the stadiums, training fields, hotels, hospitals and other infrastructure and facilities in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda for hosting a successful championship.

“I am impressed with the ongoing construction and renovations of the football infrastructure and facilities in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

“I am confident that the stadiums, training fields, hotels, hospitals and other infrastructure and facilities will be at the requisite CAF standards for hosting, in August 2025, a very successful African Nations Championship (“CHAN”) Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda 2024.”

The names of a total of 19 countries, viz joint-hosts Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda, Nigeria, Morocco, Guinea, Senegal, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Algeria, Niger Republic, Congo, Sudan, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Angola and Madagascar will be in the pots for the draw ceremony.