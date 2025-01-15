BMA Graduates 90 Marketing Professionals, Partners NiBS for Scholarship Opportunities

Consistent with its trend in the past six years of churning out skilled marketing professionals, Brand Management Academy (BMA) has graduated a new set of over 90 sales and marketing professionals across its programmes: Advanced Brand Management Programme (ABMP), Advanced Sales Management Programme (ASMP), and Applied Marketing Foundation (AMFP).

The recent graduates, who are the third set for the year, further re-emphasises the institution’s commitment to revolutionising Nigeria’s marketing and commercial landscape by not only being a beacon for practical, industry-relevant education, but also the breeding ground for commercial leaders eager to upscale their skills and compete favourably on the global stage.

BMA also announced a new partnership with Nobel International Business School (NiBS), recognised as Africa’s Premiere Doctoral School. This strategic alliance will offer bespoke doctorate and master’s programmes to Nigerian and African executives, aiming to transform the executive education landscape with a 40 per cent discount exclusively for BMA alumni, the NiBS founder, Professor Kwaku Atuahene-Gima, announced.

During the graduation ceremony, BMA’s founder, Dr. Abiodun Ajiborode, reflected on the challenges within Nigeria’s marketing sector, particularly the loss of practical knowledge due to the migration of seasoned professionals. “We identified a significant gap where younger marketers lacked the hands-on experience that would typically be passed down. Brand Management Academy is our strategic response to fill this void, offering advanced education that is both practical and transformative,” Ajiborode said. Ajiborode elaborated on BMA’s approach: “Our curriculum is designed to meet real-world demands, providing our students with the tools and mentorship needed to thrive in the marketplace. We’re now extending this commitment through higher education opportunities with NiBS.”

This partnership between BMA and NiBS not only marks a significant step in executive education, but also signals a new era for Nigerian professionals looking to elevate their careers with world-class education tailored to local and global markets.

He pointed out the common issue of experience not equating to knowledge, prompting BMA to introduce foundational courses alongside advanced ones to ensure a holistic learning experience. “Marketing principles are universal, and our graduates are now well-equipped to stand shoulder to shoulder with those from institutions like Harvard or Kellogg,” Ajiborode added.

The event was graced by representatives from the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), with CEO/executive director Lekan Fadolapo, represented by Winnifred Akpan, head of corporate communications, emphasising the importance of the graduates’ role in shaping future marketing strategies. “Branding transcends mere slogans; it’s about building trust and meaningful relationships with your audience,” Fadolapo said, urging the new graduates to pursue ARCON certification to enhance their professional credibility.

