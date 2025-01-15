Armed Forces Are First Victims of Military Rule in Nigeria, Ex-CDS, Irabor, Declares

•Says narrative dumping all nation’s woes on doorsteps of military must change

•Insists any badly behaved officer or soldier not representing the institution

Linus Aleke in Abuja





Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, yesterday, said contrary to expectations and beliefs, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) were always the first victims of military rule in the country

Irabor said any misdemeanour by individual military service persons should not be seen as institutional disposition.

He observed that though military incursion into civil space was an aberration, it was not a product of the military institution.

Speaking at the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day Lecture and Art Exhibition 2025, Irabor insisted that military incursion into the political space in Nigeria was often perpetrated by a select group of individuals and not military institutions.

Irabor, who was the guest lecturer, said there was an urgent need to change the narrative that all the woes of the country must be dumped on the doorstep of the military.

According to him, “The military is an instrument of state for upholding the sanctity of the values of the nation.

“However, in the course of national growth and development, the Nigerian military leadership, at some point in our history, has found itself in the political leadership of the country.

“Whereas the development is an aberration and not a product of the military institution, it has been a challenge for many elites in the geo-political space to understand that the military itself is the first victim of military rule in Nigeria.

“In this regard, the resonant narrative, inadvertently or otherwise, deepens the gorge in civil-military relations to the detriment of the state. This must be reversed.

“It must be reiterated that military-political leadership of the country is by a select group of individuals. It must not be construed to be an institutional arrangement.”

Irabor said that position must be understood in order to optimise the lofty contributions of the military in national development.

He stated that when political power was thrusted on military leaders by the society, military professionalism suffered, and in the end, the state suffered, as it could not endure under a situation of devalued military professionalism.

He stated that improved or flourishing civil-military relations, which democracy provided for, must be relied upon to upscale the professional standing of the military.

Irabor stated that the celebration of veterans and active duty personnel was a good part of the awareness programme.

He said the armed forces must not be seen to be in conflict with the people, stressing, “It is an ill-wind to do so.”

While stating that the military existed for the good of the state and its citizens, Irabor warned the public to resist any attempt to convey the impression that the military was responsible for the order of the nation or the perspective that the military was working against the interest of the people.

He stated, “Such a view is deceptive. Any misdemeanour by individual military service personnel should not be construed to be institutional behaviour.

“The military institution already has established disciplinary protocols to address issues bothering personnel that cross professional boundaries.

“There could be, and certainly there are, challenges with the military institution. However, there are institutional mechanisms designed to address them in due deference to the norms of objective civil control of the military.

“Our collective aspiration should be to have the optimum effectiveness of the military in national growth and development and not otherwise.”

Addressing the plight of veterans, Irabor said their greatest need was healthcare, adding that the quality of life of veterans depreciate daily when juxtaposed with the inflationary trends.

He said, “The plight of servicemen and women, who are wounded or disabled leaves, a heart-breaking tale in the mind of everyone.

“This could indirectly demoralise serving personnel. It could even make veterans to go into depression for possible regrets of patriotic services rendered to the nation.

“Even with prompt payment of monetary entitlements, the value pales when healthcare-related issues are tied to the disposable income of the veteran.”

Irabor stressed, “Currently, the Defence Healthcare Insurance policy for personnel is not comprehensive. So many ailments and medical cases are not covered in the policy. This is a major issue that must be looked into.”

He said the special and arduous conditions that military personnel were exposed to during active service predisposed them to all kinds of medical conditions. He said this was made worse in retirement, adding that a special purpose vehicle for comprehensive healthcare for veterans would be invaluable in addressing this challenge

Irabor stated, “To redress this, it is suggested that special support could be organised for better care of wounded and disabled active-duty and retired military personnel. “I am aware of the on-going construction of the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder facility and the Invictus Games project.

“It is very essential that these projects are completed, fully furnished, well-equipped and properly manned, sustained and well publicised for the benefit of the armed forces.

“The projects will also improve the perception of the federal government and the nation, in general, as a grateful people for patriotic services rendered.”

Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said the Armed Force Celebration and Remembrance Day was not merely an occasion to observe a tradition, but to honour a legacy.

Akpabio described the event as, “A legacy forged on courage, sacrifice and unyielding devotion to our nation. Today we do not only remember our heroes, we celebrate them. We celebrate their resolve, their resilience and their remarkable contributions to the development and security of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Represented by Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Gbenga Daniel, the senate resident said great nations were built on the strength of their institutions and the unity of their people.

He said the challenge of insurgency, banditry kidnapping, and terrorism, and the pursuit of sustainable development required unified response.

The incumbent CDS), General Christopher Musa, immortalised the guest lecturer by naming the main auditorium of Armed Forces Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, “General Lucky Irabor Hall.”

Musa warned Nigerians to desist from making negative comment against their country in the name of criticism, stating that words of mouth have life in them.

He assured that the proposed defence budget for 2025, if passed by the National Assembly, would be judiciously utilised to attain its intended objectives.

Earlier, Curator of the Art Exhibition, Professor Jerry Buhari, said the artwork selected for this year’s Nigerian Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day came from the Nigerian Army Museum, Asokoro, and from Nigerian artists.

Buhari stated, “They consist of drawings, painting and photographs celebrating and commemorating the glorious history of soldering in Nigeria and beyond, from pre-independence to date.

“A chronological sketch was framed to capture soldiers who represent confidence, bravery and heroic patriotism.

“The exhibition also celebrate Nigeria’s cultural heritage and vibrant creativity. They are all presented chronologically to take you through the Armed Forces of Nigeria, working in harmony with the people to continue shaping and making this great nation.”