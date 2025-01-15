Anambra Youths Attribute Ills in Nigeria to Veneration of Unearned Wealth

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Youths of Anambra State under the aegis of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) youth wing, have attributed most of the ills in the society today to veneration of ill gotten wealth.

The President-General of the group, Mr. Ken Okoli, stated this yesterday, during a community youth development award programme organised to honour deserving individuals in the state.

He said there was need to honour those who merit to be made role models for younger people to emulate, noting that the quest for wealth today has pushed many into engaging in all manner of evil things just to make money.

Okoli said: “Today we are honouring people who have made impact in our society. People who are worthy to be emulated by the youths. There are set criteria for this honour, and one of it is that your source of income must be verifiable and legitimate.

“Some of the problems we are having today is due to ostentatious display of wealth by people whose source of livelihood are not known.”

“You must not be a public office holder, and must not be less than 46 years old, except you have obtained a waiver from your people to be given the award.“The awards are in two categories; we have the community role models, one from each of the 179 communities in the state and star role models, one from the 21 local government areas. We want to start honouring those who have been using their resources to build society,” he said.

Some of those honoured included: Mr Ebuka Onunkwo, David Nwankwo, Christopher Ndubuisi, Chinedu Umeadi, Ikenna Okafor and John Bosco Onunkwo, among others.