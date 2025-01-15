  • Wednesday, 15th January, 2025

Anambra Youths Attribute Ills in Nigeria to Veneration of Unearned Wealth

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Youths of Anambra State under the aegis of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) youth wing, have attributed most of the ills in the society today to veneration of ill gotten wealth.

The President-General of the group, Mr. Ken Okoli, stated this yesterday, during a community youth development award programme organised to honour deserving individuals in the state.

He said there was need to honour those who merit to be made role models for  younger people to emulate, noting that  the quest for wealth today has pushed many into engaging in all manner of evil things just to make money.

Okoli said: “Today we are honouring people who have made impact in our society. People  who are worthy to be emulated by the youths. There are set criteria for this honour, and one of it is that your source of income must be verifiable and legitimate.

“Some of the problems we are having today is due to  ostentatious display of wealth by people whose source of livelihood are not known.” 

“You must not be a public office holder, and must not be less than 46 years old, except you have obtained a waiver from your people to be given the award.“The awards are in two categories; we have the community role models, one from each of the 179 communities in the state and star role models, one from the 21 local government areas. We want to start honouring those who have been using their resources to build society,” he said.

Some of those honoured included: Mr Ebuka Onunkwo, David Nwankwo, Christopher Ndubuisi, Chinedu Umeadi, Ikenna Okafor and John Bosco Onunkwo, among others.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.