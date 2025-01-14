SAHCO Sacks Employee for Allegedly Extorting Money from Passenger at Lagos Airport

Chinedu Eze

The Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) has sacked its staff member for harassing and extorting N100, 000 from South Africa-bound passenger at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, recently.

The company took the action after it confirmed the allegation to be true in an investigative panel set up to scrutinize his activities.

The investigation revealed that the staff, in connivance with some other airport workers, extorted the sum of N100,000 from the passenger last December.

It was gathered that though the suspect attempted to debunk the allegation, the thorough job done by the investigating panel found him guilty of the offence.

A source close to the ground handling company disclosed yesterday that the handling company was also planning to meet with the extorted passenger, Mr. Oyewale Oyesiji, an Osun State-based automobile engineer, to update him on the development and declared that SAHCO would not tolerate any unprofessional behaviour or conduct from any of its staff, irrespective of the person’s position.

He said: “I can tell you categorically that our management has sacked the erring staff. Immediately we got wind of the allegation, the management set up a panel to investigate the matter. The panel was able to confirm the staff actually committed the offence and it made this known in the report submitted to the management.

“The management, in accordance with the Nigeria labour laws, also implemented the report of the investigative panel by dismissing the culprit immediately. You should know that we are an internationally certified handling company with major foreign and indigenous carriers as our clients. We cannot afford to allow any staff or anyone to soil our name. We give them the best of training locally and internationally and we expect everyone to comply with the set standards.

“Definitely, SAHCO has lots of exemplary staff who have performed excellently-well in the discharge of their duties. This cannot affect our hard earned image and we will not compromise in entrenching the best industry standards at all times.”

When contacted, the Head, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Vanessa Uansohia, declined to comment on the issue, but insisted that SAHCO does not tolerate any corrupt practices among its staff.

Uansohia, however, assured all stakeholders and its clients of utmost commitment to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in its operations at all times.

She said: “We condemn any act of extortion, harassment, unethical behaviour or misconduct among our staff or operations. The reported incident is contrary to our values and code of conduct that governs all our staff.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for any form of corruption or misconduct and this case is being thoroughly investigated.”

SAHCO has been commended severally by industry stakeholders and clients for displaying exemplary leadership in the discharge of its duties, especially with the inculcation of industry best practices on its staff across board.