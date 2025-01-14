  • Tuesday, 14th January, 2025

Lagos Directs Unregistered Private Schools to Register for Quality Education Monitoring

Nigeria | 55 minutes ago

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Government yesterday issued a directive to all unapproved and unregistered private schools operating within the state to register immediately with the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA).

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Hon. Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun gave the directive in a statement as part of the state government’s efforts to ensure that all educational institutions below tertiary level meet the required standards and provide quality education to learners.

Speaking at the OEQA office in Alausa, Ikeja, the Coordinating Director, OEQA, Mr. Remi Abdul, explained that registration is mandatory for all private schools and failure to comply may result in sanctions.

Abdul noted the rapid growth of private schools in the state necessitates proper registration and documentation to ensure effective monitoring and intervention.

He stated that unregistered private schools could submit their applications for registration starting January 13, at the OEQA office.

The director highlighted the benefits of registration, which include state recognition and intervention, access to technical and financial support, and staying informed about emerging policies and initiatives from both state and federal ministries.

He assured that the Lagos State government remains committed to ensuring all learners receive quality education, and the registration of private schools is a crucial step towards achieving this goal.

