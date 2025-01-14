  • Tuesday, 14th January, 2025

In Abu Dhabi, Tinubu Says Africa Has Resources, Capacity For Development

Nigeria | 59 minutes ago

•Canvasses intra-Africa relations

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday declared that African continent has the required resources and capacity to develop to optimal level.

Speaking during a meeting with Rwandan President, Paul Kagame in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, the President called for stronger intra-African trade and collaboration on the eve of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), which begins on Tuesday.

President Tinubu in his verified tweeter handle, @officialBAT, described his meeting with Kagame as meaningful saying “This evening, on the eve of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, I had meaningful conversations with Rwandan President Paul Kagame”.

The President emphasized the importance of strengthening economic ties within Africa to drive the continent’s growth.

He stated: “Africa has what it takes to develop itself. We have the resources, the people, and the capacity. We must look inward to improve intra-African trade and collaboration to benefit the African people and the continent. The time for Africa is now.

