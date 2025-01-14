Ecobank Promotes Sustainability Via Art With ‘Kong in a Cage’ Installation

Continuing its efforts to foster sustainability in Nigeria, Ecobank Nigeria has unveiled a new art installation, Kong in a Cage, by artist Toyeeb Ajayi.

The installation, made entirely from recycled materials, is now on display at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) on Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This thought-provoking piece, which reflects on humanity’s confinement of nature, will be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Managing Director/Regional Executive of Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal, emphasized that the installation is part of the bank’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, environmental protection, and the promotion of Nigeria’s creative industries.

He added that the bank remains dedicated to offering a global platform for emerging Nigerian artists, especially in the fields of sustainability and the arts.

Lawal also pointed out that ‘Kong in a Cage’ aligns with Ecobank’s broader mission to promote the creative sector across Africa.

“Our aim is to highlight the incredible talent of Nigerian artists, providing them with opportunities to showcase their work both locally and internationally. The creative sector is an essential driver of economic growth, well-being, and global interconnectedness. At Ecobank, we are committed to investing in the future of our youth, helping to shape a brighter future for Nigeria,” Lawal said.

Artist Toyeeb Ajayi shared that ‘Kong in a Cage’ is a commentary on environmental sustainability, with the installation’s use of recycled materials reflecting this theme.

Situated in the midst of an urban business environment, the piece serves as both a warning and a call to action, offering a visual critique of humanity’s impact on the planet through the lens of art.

“By employing sustainable materials and practices, this installation does more than just entertain—it prompts a conversation about the intersection of art and environmental stewardship,” said Ajayi.

“Kong in a Cage is not just an artwork; it’s a dialogue—a visual plea for accountability, responsibility and a renewed respect for the fragile balance between humanity and nature. I encourage everyone to reflect on humanity’s impact on the environment, consider the potential of reclaimed materials, and rethink our relationship with the planet.”

Ecobank’s commitment to environmental sustainability is well-documented, with initiatives such as the ‘Get Cash for Plastic Bottles’ campaign, which removed over four million plastic bottles from the streets and drains of Lagos.

The bank is also actively involved in tree planting efforts aimed at preserving and protecting the environment.