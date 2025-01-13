Unilorin VC Condemns Infighting within Institution’s Alumni Association

*Inaugurates varsity’s advancement board

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, at the weekend expressed concern over continued infighting within the alumni association of the university.

Egbewole however said that, “Any Alumni Association worth its salt should look for ways to assist the university and not create issues for the university or bring out the university in negative light.



Speaking in Ilorin during the inauguration of the newly constituted members of the University of Ilorin Advancement Board, Egbewole stated that, “Alumni Association should be engaged in a way to give back to the University that produced them.

“And the Alumni Association is not supposed to be bickering over positions or fighting over pecuniary benefits for themselves”.



The vice chancellor added that, “the University of Ilorin Advancement Board is established to provide strategic guidance, innovative ideas, and invaluable networks that will propel our institution to new heights of excellence”.



He said: “Apart from this, the University Advancement Board will be instrumental in helping us achieve this vision by strengthening our resource base, identifying opportunities for resource mobilization, partnerships, and endowments.



“Others are enhancing institutional visibility, advocating for our university on national and international platforms, driving strategic initiatives, offering insights to guide our priorities in areas such as infrastructure, academic excellence, and community development”.



Professor Egbewole who said that membership of the board was carefully chosen by putting into consideration the values of integrity, excellence, courage, and commitment, among others, added that, “We equally chose the external members from the body of our alumnus to demonstrate that we have the capacity to deliver. This is especially important in light of the fact that 2025 is our golden anniversary.



“The board actually represents a convergence of talent, expertise, and dedication. Comprised of leaders from diverse sectors – academia, industry, government and beyond”.

While urging the members of the board to strive harder towards achieving the set visions for the university, the vice chancellor assured the board that the management of the institution would provide all necessary support that would assist the board to achieve their goals for the institution.

Responding, the chairman of the board, Dr. Abdulwahab Ibrahim pledged the commitment of the members of the board to advance the development of the university.

Dr. Ibrahim, a fellow of Chartered Accountants said members of the board would use all their various exposures and contacts to add value to the success of the assignment for the university.