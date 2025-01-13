Misconduct: PSC Dismisses Two Assistant Superintendents of Police 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal and prosecution of two Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) for misconduct, dishonesty, corruption, sabotage and acts unbecoming of public officers.

The commission also approved the reduction in ranks of six other officers on related offences.

The commission further noted that the officers include two Superintendents of Police reduced to the rank of Deputy Superintendents, one Deputy Superintendent reduced to the rank of Assistant Superintendent and three Assistant Superintendents now Inspectors.

A statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, stressed that these decisions were highpoints of the concluding stages of the commission’s second plenary meeting which held at its corporate headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

He said the commission also approved a punishment of severe reprimand on 10 senior police officers found guilty of unauthorised disclosure of official secret, dishonesty, sabotage and conduct unbecoming of senior police officers.

Another nine senior officers, he said, were given punishment of reprimand, while a Deputy Commissioner of Police was found not guilty and exonerated, adding that a letter of warning was served on an Assistant Superintendent of Police.

The commission, he said, had earlier treated recommendations on police promotions and promoted several senior police officers.

“These include eleven Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police; 16 Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners; 21 Assistant Commissioners to Deputy Commissioners; 57 Chief Superintendents to Assistant Commissioners and 1,348 Superintendents to Chief Superintendents which included Obi-Ejoh Nnamdi Patrick, former Commander Anti Narcotics section, FCT Command, now serving at Kaduna Command and Milicent Amadi, Officer in Charge of Surveillance, State CID Ebonyi State Command. Others were 876 Deputy Superintendents promoted to Superintendents and which also included the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO for Enugu State Command, Daniel Ndukwe,” he said.

The Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), said the commission will ensure that Nigeria’s police officers must be disciplined to effectively carry out their constitutional responsibility of enforcing the law and protecting lives and property.

Argungu noted that the commission will accord pending disciplinary matters (PDM) the required attention so that no police officer is unduly stagnated.

He also said that the decisions have since been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for implementation in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani.