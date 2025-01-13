Lagos Assembly Sacks Speaker, Obasa

* Deputy, Moji Miranda, takes over

Segun James

In a surprise move, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, has been removed from office by members of the House.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Lasbat Mojisola Meranda, has been elected to replace him.

The Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Fatai Mojeed, is elected as the Deputy Speaker.

The move to remove Obasa has been on for months following his battle of supremacy with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Obasa has been engulfed in a series of controversy in the handling of the House and its finances.

A terse statement by a source read: “Obasa is impeached and the deputy speaker, Mojisola Meranda, elected speaker. Mojeed Fatai is the Deputy Speaker.”

Details later…