Food Security:  Kwara Aims to Emerge Leading Rice Processing Hub in Nigeria, Says AbdulRazaq

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State at the weekend said his administration has committed to reposition the state towards making the state a hub for food processing, especially rice production and other value chains, in Nigeria.



AbdulRazaq stated this at Elerinjare Ilobo Community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state during his facility visit to the “I-Need Rice Mill” in the town.

The rice mill is facilitated by the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

The visit facilitated by NEPC also highlighted the Council’s commitment to promoting agricultural products for export.



The tour of the I-Need Rice Mill’s facilities, which included the cassava processing unit, paddy rice storage, rice processing plants, and boilers for parboiling rice, underscored the government’s intention to ensure every part of the agricultural value chain is optimized.



Represented at the event by the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs. Oloruntoyosi Thomas-Adebayo, the governor commended the establishment of the facility for its pivotal role in transforming Kwara State’s agricultural narrative.



The governor highlighted strategic focus at ensuring that goods and produce from Kwara are processed within the state, enhancing value addition, reducing reliance on imports, and boosting local economies.

He said: “The days when Kwara was known merely as a producer of raw agricultural commodities are fading.



“We are building a new Kwara – one that processes and adds value to what we produce, particularly rice.

“Being one of the leading rice-producing states, Kwara State is well positioned to become the leading State in rice processing.



“This strategic shift ensures that our people benefit from fresh, locally grown and processed foods, while driving economic growth in the State.

“We are also going to collaborate with NEPC to promote the export of made-in-Kwara products”.

The governor however praised “I-Need Rice Mill” for its remarkable achievements, including its 100-ton rice polishing machine and capacity to produce over 2,000 bags of rice daily.



He said: “This aligns with the State’s objective of reducing post-harvest losses, creating jobs, and improving the livelihoods of farmers and processors across the value chain.”

AbdulRazaq expressed his admiration for the inclusion of women in the workforce at the mill, aligning with the present administration’s commitment to gender inclusion and empowerment.



He encouraged the staff to remain dedicated to their duties and lauded the management for their innovation and resilience in addressing agricultural challenges.

Also speaking, Mr. Tajudeen Olaoye, representing the NEPC, commended the state government for its remarkable strides in agriculture.



He noted: “Under the leadership of Governor AbdulRazaq, Kwara State has witnessed significant progress in farming, harvest, and food processing. “Our intention at NEPC is to promote agricultural products for export.

“I am particularly interested in supporting rice processing in Kwara State, given its potential to contribute to national and global markets”.

The Chairman of I-Need Agro-Allied Investment Ltd., Mr. Sodiq Ibrahim, expressed his gratitude to the government and NEPC for their unwavering support, stating, “our mission is to assist the community and Kwara State as a whole. With the backing of the government and collaboration with NEPC, we can ensure Kwara becomes a leading rice processing hub in Nigeria.”