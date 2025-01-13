FG Bans Homosexuality, Cross-dressing in Military in Revised Terms for Forces

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The federal government has prohibited personnel of the Nigerian military from engaging in homosexuality, bestiality, cross-dressing, and other behaviours that contravene the revised Harmonised Armed Forces Terms and Conditions of Service (HAFCTCS).



The the revised Harmonised Armed Forces Terms and Conditions of Service (HAFCTCS) 2024, which was signed by President Bola Tinubu on December 16, 2024, also prohibited personnel from body piercing, tattooing, drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and other forms of public misconduct.

The prohibitions were aimed at reinforcing discipline within the military.



According to HAFCTCS, “An officer must not engage in homosexuality, lesbianism, and bestiality. He/she is not to belong to, or engage in activities of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning, Intersex, Asexual or Agender, Two-Spirit (LGBTQIA2S+) group and cross-dressing, amongst others.”



Military personnel were also forbidden from entering into amorous relationships with subordinates or their spouses.

The legal instrument specifically highlighted the importance of maintaining professional boundaries.

“An officer shall not engage in any amorous relationship with any soldier, rating, airman, airwoman, or their spouses,” part of the revised terms and condition of service stated.



It added that other key regulations included the obligation for personnel to fulfill financial obligations such as vehicle licensing and insurance on time, stressing that failure to do so would be considered a serious offence, as was the issuance of dud cheques.



The revised terms also banned officers from joining secret societies or political parties.

“An officer shall not hold membership of any secret society or political party. He shall not participate, in any way, in activities concerned with such societies or parties even in observatory capacities,” it further outlined.



Military personnel were equally restricted from engaging in private businesses or misusing government property for personal gain.

The document further warned that actions that bring discredit to the armed forces would not be tolerated.