Cashless Tolling Commences on Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Markurdi Road Thursday 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

China Harbour Engineering Company Nigeria Limited has revealed that Cashless tolling system would commence on the Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Markurdi Expressway on Thursday, the 16th of January, 2025.

The expressway was built under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction+Finance (EPC+F) model.



The construction firm in a statement issued Sunday said tolls collected would go towards funding road maintenance, rescue services, improved security services, rest areas, and more.



It added that with cashless tolling, payments are guaranteed to be accounted for.

The system which follows Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) guidelines for Public-Private Partnerships in the country, signifies begining of operations and maintenance of the road to ensure a sustainable of road network in the country.



The statement read: “The cashless tolling system is a strategic programme under the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI), aimed at promoting a strong and sustainable transportation ecosystem.



“Tolls collected will go towards funding road maintenance, rescue services, improved security services, rest areas, and more. With cashless tolling, payments are guaranteed to be accounted for.”

The statement then advised motorists to get their “E-tags at the Toll plazas or Touch n Go cards at the Toll plazas, Trailer Parks, Garages and POS operators all along the expressway.

“They can also just pull up with POS cards and experience a new dimension in tolling.”